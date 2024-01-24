Palworld's future update roadmap includes a Pal PvP arena, raid bosses, and crossplay

Good news, people who like Palworld (there seem to be quite a lot of you). Pocketpair has revealed what its plans for the game when it comes to future updates look like, with the likes of PvP, raid bosses, and crossplay all being on the list.

While a lot of folks have been caught up in the discourse surrounding Palworld’s similarities to Pokemon or have been dealing with some serious bugs when they’ve fired it up, plenty have been having fun with it. If you’re not into creating your own fresh entertainment via trickshots, you’ll probably be glad to know that Pocketpair has plenty of new features planned for the game down the line.

The developer has shared its roadmap for the game’s future via a post on Twitter, which it kicked off by saying: “Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges.”

“We will prioritise improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features,” it continued, before outlining what some of these additions will be. First of all, some “key configuration improvements” and improvements to the AI and pathing of Pals are to be implemented “ASAP”.

Then, there are a bunch of things set to arrive via future updates that’ll drop at currently unspecified points down the line. For example both general PvP fights and a dedicated arena that’ll host PvP Pal battles are on the way, while new raid bosses should provide some extra end-game stuff to do for those who’ve already assembled a massive Pal army/empire. Crossplay between Steam and Xbox is also on the horizon, along with “various Xbox Feature Improvements” and “server transfers and migrations”.

Finally, some improvements to the game’s building system and the addition of “new islands, Pals, bosses, and technologies” round out the list of stuff you can look forward to.

If you’re about to get started with Palworld with the aim of having mastered it by the time those future updates start to arrive, make sure to check out our array of guides to everything from where to get wheat to start a plantation to how to ride Pals.