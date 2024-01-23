Throughout Palworld, you will be spending much of your time collecting and capturing Pals before setting them to work on your base for you. While your Pals are hard at work, however, you want to make sure that they’re getting plenty of rest and are being well-fed.

However, if you want to keep them well-fed or start baking Cakes so your Pals can begin breeding, you’re going to need wheat and wheat seeds. Then, you can start your very own Wheat Plantation, conjure up some Flour, and start baking some sweet treats for the monsters you’ve been collecting! So you can start stacking sheafs with the best of 'em, here’s how to get Wheat in Palworld.

How to get Wheat in Palworld

To consistently farm Wheat in Palworld, you ideally want to build a Wheat Plantation at your base, but first, you’ll need Wheat Seeds.

You can get your hands on Wheat Seeds by slaughtering Pals who drop it as a resource or by luckily running into a Wandering Merchant who can sell it to you.

Pals that drop Wheat Seeds that we’ve found so far in Palworld are as follows:

Dinossom

Flopie

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

The easiest Pals to farm Wheat Seeds from are Flopie and Dinossom, by a mile. Just slightly north of the starting area - Plateau of Beginnings - you’ll be able to find some large Dinossom. If you’re not above Level 15, however, these guys can be quite tough to beat.

Wheat Seeds are dropped by Dinossom, Flopie, and more. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

If that’s the case, we recommend venturing even further north to Mount Flopie Summit. The clue’s in the name here, as you’ll find Flopie in abundance.

There’ll also be Cinnamoth nearby if you keep your eyes peeled, and sometimes, a Robinquill. Again, Robinquill can be quite tough to fight against initially.

Once you've enough Wheat Seeds, you can start to build Wheat Plantations. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Once you have enough Wheat Seeds to hand, return to your base and build a Wheat Plantation. Pals who have the correct work suitability (planting and watering) will then be able to get to work on the plot and start producing wheat for you!

