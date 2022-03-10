Overwatch 2 is getting a closed PvP beta in late April, PvP and PvE experiences will be released separately

Closed alpha testing for Overwatch 2 PvP begins today in select regions and includes Blizzard employees, Overwatch League pros, and a few other select groups to help prepare for wider testing.

Then in late April, the first PvP beta will be for PC in select regions. This closed beta will include a larger group of testers who will be asked to provide gameplay feedback. The goal for this phase is to test new features, content, and systems before shifting to stress-testing the servers with a wider player base in future tests.

The first PvP Beta will include 5v5, the new hero Sojourn, four new maps, the new Push mode, hero reworks, and a new Ping system.

Interested parties can sign up to request access to the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta 1 now on the game's official website. Players will be granted access in phases, and more will be added with upcoming beta phases.

Alongside beta testing, Blizzard also announced it is going to change its release strategy with the game by decoupling the PvP and PvE experiences from one another. This will get the new PvP content into your hands sooner, while the team continues to work on PvE.

Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019 where it was revealed that all cosmetics and progress from the original game will carry forward for players. The game will have a new game mode called Push, set in Toronto, more story and PvE content with story missions is promised, and all 31 heroes, plus more, are getting an updated look.

The game will feature the hero Sojourn and multiple new heroes. Overwatch 1 and 2 players can play together in a shared PvP multiplayer environment as Blizzard promised with the sequel that "no one will get left behind."