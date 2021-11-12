Far Cry 6 and Switch were the best-sellers for October in the US, according to the latest NPD report.

The NPD October 2021 report has been released, and it finds total industry spending for the month across hardware, content and accessories up 16% year-over-year (yoy). This was a record for October as totals reached $4.4 billion. Year-to-date consumer spending reached $46.7 billion, which is up 12% when comparing yoy figures.

Hardware sales in October were up 82% yoy to $472 million. Year-to-date hardware is up 53% when compared to the same period yoy, and is now sitting at $3.9 billion.

Switch was the best-selling platform of October in both units and dollars, aided by the launch of the OLED Model. PS5 remains the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, but Switch still leads in unit sales.

In software, Far Cry 6 debuted as the best-selling game on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms for the month and is now the eighth best-selling game of 2021.

Back 4 Blood was the month's second best-selling game, and was also second on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Metroid: Dread was the third best-selling game, and it came in first on the Nintendo Switch chart. Metroid: Dread saw the best launch month sales of any Metroid game in tracked history with physical dollar sales almost double that of Metroid: Prime.

A look at the best-selling games for October can be found above. The best-selling games for individual consoles can be found in the gallery.

Mobile game sales exceeded $2 billion, with a 12% uptick in yoy growth. Top mobile games by revenue in October 2021 included Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Roblox, Coin Master, Pokemon GO, Call of Duty: Mobile, Homescapes, Lords Mobile, Clash Royale, and Genshin Impact.

With accessories, spending increased 5% yoy to $158 million. Year-to-date accessory sales stand at $1.9 billion, which is a 9% increase yoy.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory and the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White remains the best-selling accessory of the year. Gamepads in general remain the best-selling accessory segment year to date, and sales are up 7% yoy.