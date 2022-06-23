No Man's Sky will be released for Switch in October

Hello Games will bring No Man's Sky to Switch in October.

The Nintendo Switch version of No Man’s Sky will be published digitally by Bandai Namco through Nintendo’s eshop and physically through all retailers. A physical PlayStation 5 version will also be made available on the same day.

Since its release in 2016, the game has received six years’ worth of major content drops totaling 20 to date. Day one players on Switch can expect all previously released content along with continuous updates in the future.

The last major addition, Outlaws, was released back in April and includes emboldened space pirates, the first new ship in years, smuggling, improved space combat, recruitable squadrons, and more.

“I think folks are going to be blown away when they finally get to play this game on such a tiny device, " said Hello Games founder Sean Murray. "It really is an entire universe in the palm of your hand. It has been a huge undertaking, but a very rewarding one for our small team, and I’m really proud of the result.”

The game's community consists of millions of players who have spent over half a billion hours playing the game.

No Man's Sky will be released for Switch on October 7.