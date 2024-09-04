No Man’s Sky's Aquarius update brings a touch of Dredge to the cosmos by letting you become an interstellar fisherperson

If you enjoy standing by virtual bodies of water and praying that you've picked the right worm to tempt what dwells within to take a little nibble, the latest update for No Man's Sky is definitely for you. Dubbed Aquarius, it arrives today, September 4, and is all about reeling in alien fish via a bunch of new mechanics.

Following on from the pretty popular Worlds Update part one - which revamped planet biomes with stuff like fresh weather effects and more immersive water - Hello Games has been inspired by a bit of Reddit fan art to give folks the chance to embrace their inner angler.

As outlined in the patch notes and the trailer below, Aquarius adds fishing to the game via new systems that'll let players "explore the universe to find their perfect waterside spot, hopping with fish - sit and relax alone with their thoughts, or with fellow Travelers looking out over alien vistas waiting for a bite."

A bit like in Dredge, but with alien specimens instead of Lovecraftian abberations, there's a big range of fish for you catch and catalogue in your fishing records, with all of them having "their own habitat and catching conditions".

Aside from the rod you'd expect, you'll be able to invest in plenty of equipment which'll come in handy for your fishing exploits, such as fishing pots which can "trap rare catches", and a personal fishing platform, which will let you set up in the middle of a lake or pond rather than just sticking to the edge. It's ok, we'll pretend you're not investing in a bit of floating metal just so you can be antisocial.

As well as filling in your records as you fish, you'll hae the chance to earn some trophies, equipment, and cook up some stuff via new recipies. Plus, there's a new expedition with quests to encourage you to get out there and catch something you might have to haul home strapped to the roof of your ship.

Will you be firing up No Man's Sky again to catch some fish once you've grabbed the Aquarius update? Let us know below!