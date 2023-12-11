No Man's Sky is bringing back its 2023 expeditions for the holiday season

No Man's Sky is giving you a great reason to jump back into it over the holidays, as Hello Games is bringing back several expeditions for a limited time.

Most fans of Hello Games are probably focused on the developer's next game, Light No Fire, which was just revealed at The Game Awards last week, but that doesn't mean that No Man's Sky is out for the count. Over on the official No Man's Sky website, a blog post was posted sharing that 2023's community expeditions will be available to play once again over the holidays, the first of which has already kicked off. While it started last week, you'll still be able to play the Utopia community event right up to December 15. As a reminder, this one sees you working with other players to "rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation."

Then starting on December 15, running until December 22, Singularity will be available to play through once again. "Begin to unveil the history and origin of the harmonic camps in this precursor to Echoes," reads a description of the event. "A mystery that touches upon artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive." Sounds like the perfect amount of existentialism for the holidays.

After that, Cartographers will return on December 22, lasting until December 29, with this expedition seeing you wake up stranded on "the fiery planet of Coul Major, and deeply explore its surface as you work to repair your bespoke starship," which sounds a little bit less intense than Singularity. Finally, From December 29 to January 8, you'll be able to play through Voyagers again, a "relaxing journey of exploration, encouraging Travellers to seek out remarkable worlds, reach planetary summits and oceanbeds, and catalogue your findings."

There were a few other updates on the posts, including the various rewards you can get for completing the expeditions, as well as the fact that the game's VR mode is introducing a left-handed option.

For those that missed the Light No Fire trailer last week, it's currently looking like a fantasy take on No Man's Sky's gameplay, but rather than countless procedural planets, this time it'll be set on one single procedural planet. No word on when this one's out, but Hello Games did note at the game's reveal that there are more features planned for No Man's Sky in 2024, so you still have some bits to look forward to in the relatively near future.