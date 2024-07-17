No Man's Sky's Worlds Update part one comes with a bunch of new uber-immersive planet biomes, and a flamethrower-toting mech suit

The latest update for No Man's Sky is dubbed the Worlds Update part one, and it looks like a pretty big one, even if as you can glean from its name, there's more to come in the future. For now, you can look forward to some hugely-revamped planet biome tech that should make things extra immersive, and a new expedition involving a flamethrower-packing mech suit.

This latest update follows the bunch Hello Games has already deployed so far this year, including the Omega update, the Orbital update which finally brought us ship customisation, and the Adrift update that taught us how it feels to be a bit lonely. To be fair, I'd have struggled to outdo giving people interstellar Pimp My Ride.

As outlined in the patch notes for it and the trailer below, Worlds part one comes with a big focus on making planet biomes feel more immersive, thanks to some new technology Hello has developed while working on Light No Fire, and is now feeding back into NMS.

From revamped water that allows for waves and reflections — and can now be landed on by ships — to improved clouds and volumetic weather effects that can wrap "rolling fog, rain, blizzards, [and] lava sparks" into the existing wind and cloud setups, making things feel more tactile and genuine is the big aim here.

"Sometimes a storm hits, and you see the waves rise and the clouds gather. The new wind, the clouds, the oceans, the atmospherics all hit together and it feels like nothing else," Hello founder Sean Murray says in a deep-dive video about the update. "Across these new biomes, we’ve added new creatures to discover," he adds, "We are pushing the level of variety that’s possible even further. It’s not enough to just add more, we want to do things that people haven’t seen before. And of course, these new creatures can all be pets and mounts."

Alongside these additions is a new expedition, with Murray revealing: "We’ve made something very Starship Troopers inspired with this one, it’s really different and it takes you on a tour of some of these cool new planets. Everyone is battling against bugs together, and progress is community driven. There’s a new mech with heavy armour and a cool flamethrower arm. And you are going to need it!"

I don't know about you, but to me that sounds a bit like some inspiration's been drawn from Helldivers 2 for this mission, which is cool.

If you find yourself wanting to fight for actual Super Earth once you've sampled the Worlds update, make sure to check out our regular updates on Helldivers 2's Galactic War.