No Man's Sky's latest update will let anyone try it for free, but not for long

Another day, another No Man's Sky update, with this particular one, Omega, allowing for anybody to try it out, completely free of charge.

Every time I see that No Man's Sky has a new update, I look at the date and think "wow, still going after X many years, huh" (it's been almost eight years, as of right now). Another one has dropped today, Omega (or update No Man's Sky update 4.5), and those of you who have been thinking about trying it out for a while are in for some good news: from today, February 15, 6pm GMT/ 1pm EST, until Monday February 19, you'll be able to try out the entire Omega expedition completely for free, even if you don't own the game. The official page for the update has all the relevant links you might need to download the free trial, but it's also worth noting the game is actually half-off on Steam right now.

Of course, there's the question of what's new in the update too. As mentioned, there's the new Omega expedition, which Hello Games explains that "all participating Travellers begin a journey together on the beautiful planet Nafut Gamma, and plot a course through the galaxy. Explore, build, fight, and more through a diverse set of milestones, and unpick the threads of a mystery involving the past, the present, and what could be…"

There's also a new way to start expeditions, as you'll now be able to access them "directly from existing savegames" where you can bring "favourite Starship and Multi-Tool to face the expedition’s challenges in familiar style." There's various bits of new loot to get too, like a fancy looking multi-tool called the Atlas Sceptre, an Atlas flightpack that you can fly around on, and an Atlas headshield which is uh, just a fancy looking helmet!

On top of all that, you'll be able to get a new spaceship called the Starborn Runner, an "unusual ship" that "features a localised vector field allowing it to hover above solid planes." There's plenty of other tweaks and additions you can read about on the game's website, alongside the full patch notes.