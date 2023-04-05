No Man's Sky: Interceptor adds new ships, corrupted worlds, and VR support - and it's out today!

No Man's Sky: Interceptor is the latest update coming to the vast space exploration game. Not only does it bring corrupted planets, new ships, and more content to the game, it also launches today!

Starting with the update's namesake, Interceptor ships are coming to No Man's Sky which you can collect and add to your arsenal of space faring vessels. You can also grab yourself a Sentinel Ship too, which is sure to aid in your next big adventure across the stars.

What are the best games to play as you wait for Starfield? Well, you might be able to guess one!

There are also Sentinel capital ships you can take on! Destroying them will remove your wanted level, while also providing some excting new rewards for you to grab. Fancy fighting on your feet, there are new enemies including huge spider-like enemies and their small crab-like children. You can likely find them on corrupted planets, which feature strange new biomes, crashes interceptor ships, and other secrets.

In addition, players can now curate their own wonder collection, bookmark special crates and spaces you discover. A nice feature for those who are still having a blast finding treasure among the stars. Finally, soem technical improvements! Not only should Xbox users get a smoother consistent framerate from here on out, VR is getting pumped up with wrist interface controls, improved visuals and more.

I love No Man's Sky, moreso I love that the team is continuing their forward strive towards improving and refining their space adventure epic. Interceptor is yet another excuse to jump back in, which I might do! Especially now we're currently in this brief quiet period before a million massive games launch later this month and into the Summer.