No Man's Sky Fractal update comes with a new starship, Expedition, a new tool, and more

Help the Utopia Foundation rebuild an abandoned solar system.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Hello Games has released the Fractal update for No Man's Sky.

The Fractal update introduces a new starship, the Utopia Speeder, which allows you to skim across planet surfaces at high speed.

Completely immerse yourself in an infinite universe with No Man’s Sky update 4.1, Fractal.

It also comes with the new Expedition, Utopia, where you will need to work together to rebuild an abandoned solar system for the Utopia Foundation. It features a new expedition-exclusive crafting mechanic requiring you to think about exploration, construction, and survival.

Other expedition rewards include the Fearsome Visor helmet, a robotic drone companion, and much more.

There's also a new tool called the Wonders Catalog which shows off your discoveries and gives you new goals to find and document the universe.

With the update, the options menu has been reworked, introducing new accessibility features and giving you more control over how you play and experience the game. More in-game quality-of-life changes and improvements are included in the update.>

Update 4.1 also fully supports PlayStation VR2.

You can look over the full patch notes through the official website.

