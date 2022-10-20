New Final Fantasy 16 Ambition trailer shows off more of the story, the kingdoms, and crystals

A brand new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has just been released showing off a bunch of new story details as well as what the deal is with the crystals in this new entry into Square's legendary RPG franchise. For those eager to learn more about the world, as well as what the different factions and kingdoms are like, it's a must watch.

This trailer comes some time following the State of Play trailer we received back in the summer, the last big update we’ve gotten for the game/ While we got a glimpse of some of the major summons in the game, as well as some breadcrumbs narrative-wise, this trailer unleashes a torrent of new details

You can watch the new trailer right here!

We know that the devs have stuck with action combat in an attempt toappeal to a more modern crowd, and from what we’ve seen in trailers that seems to have turned out quite well thanks to some really dynamic looking action as well as a lot of spectacle (as you’d expect from a spectacle fighter), lots of high flying and flashy attacks certain give off an exciting feel to what we’ve seen so far.

Back onto the story, it’s clear that there’s a lot of mystery and conflict in the world of Final Fantasy 16, and while we’re sure the lore dorks are going to be picking everything apart to try and piece together hints and teases for what we can expect from the game before it eventually launches in 2023.

For my money, it does look like things have gone pretty dark in the game, with giatn crystals out in the open, some looking drained and a tad darker than we're used to them being. That plus the bloody murder and screaming gives off a tone that stands out as quite fresh! We’re just hyped to see more of it as we march closer and closer to its release date.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as what you think it means for the overal story in the next big Final Fantasy title.