NBA 2K22 arrives on Xbox Game Pass

NBA 2K22 is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with Xbox Game Pass.

The game features a MyTeam mode, and in the current season, Season 6: Zero Gravity, you can follow each round of the Playoffs and complete Agendas through the New Lifetime Agenda Groups. This will earn you Moment player cards from the winning teams as they accomplish each group.

In the game, you will build your dream team consisting of NBA stars and legends across any era and use them in MyTeam. The mode features the MyTeam Draft, offering a multiplayer mode where you pick a full lineup of Player Cards to assemble a team along with Triple Threat Online, which is a revamped take on the 3-on-3 mode.

Whether you are playing in MyTeam, MyCareer, or The W, you can also take on challenges and events, earn rewards, customize teams and players and even discover new music with the ongoing Seasons.

You can also expand your MyCareer to new paths in The City for Xbox Series X/S, or play on an all-newCancha Del Mar cruise ship for Xbox One. The latest quest-driven narrative features solo ventures, allowing you to experiment with your careers beyond the court.

Xbox Series X/S players can also go from a "fashion mogul to a rap icon" with New City Quests.

Plus, you can enjoy Season 6 which kicked off earlier this month. It includes the following features, per 2K Games:

NBA 2K22 Season 6: Zero Gravity will take fans out of this world and on a stellar journey, featuring rising star Jayson Tatum and his otherworldly ascent toward greatness, along with an incredibly rare Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki card for those who reach the top Collector Level in MyTeam. Season 6 brings many exciting new updates to MyCareer, MyTeam, and The W Online that players can enjoy.

With the new season, MyCareer introduces new environments and a new Level 40 Bunny Mascot. Other rewards include Season 6 apparel, a BMX, a new animated item, and more. This Season also brings galactic events with TKO for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S and Power Up for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, where players can earn rewards and more.

MyTeam offers Playoff Agendas, including all 20 teams, moments based on big playoff performances, a LVL 40 Dark Matter Josh Giddey, and more. Fans can also play to put their MyTEAM rosters over the top and collect 4,000 cards to redeem a Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki Player Card and receive a Hall of Fame badge by acquiring all 80 badges in the game.

The W returns for the WNBA’s historic 25th season with all-new rewards, including new 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Green Release. Additionally, Season 6 gives players the opportunity to add WNBA legends Katie Smith and Cheryl Ford to their contact lists after reaching the Hall of Fame tier.