NBA 2K22 best builds for center, power forward, shooting guard, and more

Dominate the meta and excel your MyCareer with these builds.
If you want to succeed in MyCareer or online, You’ll need to put your time and effort into NBA 2K22 best builds.

Playing to each role’s unique strengths might sound obvious, but the way NBA 2K22’s builds influence stats is a bit tricky to get used to. Our best builds list has a solid set that should see you well into your career.

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen center build

Your center has a lot of responsibility, and while you could opt for a power build to help push through them all, a build focused on speed works surprisingly well.

Best next-gen center build body Settings

  • Height: 6’9”
  • Weight: 193 pounds (or thereabouts)
  • Wingspan: 7’7”

The lighter center build affords extra acceleration and speed, two of the most important stats for a center, while the extended wingspan offers a nice boost to critical defense.

You can tweak these up or down to suit your style, but the list below is a solid starting point to work with.

Best next-gen center build attributes

Attribute Value
Close Shot 80
Driving Layup 60
Driving Dunk 85
Standing Dunk 90
Post Control 85
Mid-Range Shot 30
Pass Accuracy 90
Interior Defense 90
Perimeter Defense 80
Steal 75
Block 90
Offensive Rebound 99
Defensive Rebound 99
Speed 65
Acceleration 65
Strength 70
Vertical 85
Stamina 95

Best next-gen center build Takeover

We recommend Boxout Wall or Rim Protector to give your Center even better defensive capabilities.

Best next-gen center build badges

There’s flexibility with your badge choice, but these are top on our list.

  • Lob CIty Finisher
  • Putback Boss
  • Brick Wall
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Unstrippable
  • Needle Threader

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen shooting guard build

The shooting guard has an easy job. Steal the ball, then shoot or pass. Speed is what you want the most from any shooting guard build, alongside the obvious attributes such as three-point shot and steal.

Best next-gen shooting guard build body settings

  • Height: 6’5”
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • Wingspan: 6’6”

The wingspan might seem short, but what it lacks in overall reach, it makes up for with better shot accuracy. The weight and height help boost the shooting guard’s overall speed.

Best next-gen shooting guard build attributes

Attribute Value
Close Shot 75
Driving Layup 75
Driving Dunk 80
Mid-range Shot 85
Three-point Shot 85
Free Throw 60
Pass Accuracy 75
Ball Handle 80
Speed With Ball 80
Perimeter Defense 80
Steal 85
Speed 85
Acceleration 85
Stamina 80
Vertical 90
Ball Handle 75

Best next-gen shooting guard build Takeover

Spot-up Shooter and Spot-up Precision should be your go-to Takeovers for obvious reasons. Anything that boosts your chance of landing a solid shot is a good thing.

Best next-gen shooting guard build badges

  • Bullet Passer
  • Glue Hands
  • Circus Threes
  • Catch and Shoot
  • Hot Zone Hunter

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen power forward build

The power forward is like the center, but focused even more on long shots, so you’ll naturally want to focus just a bit more on shooting attributes and skills than anything else.

Best next-gen power forward build body settings

There’s some debate over what works as a good power forward body type. Some play it safe with default settings, though we’ve tried maxing out height and weight to focus on strength with some positive results.

  • Height: 6’10”
  • Weight: 270 pounds
  • Wingspan: Max

Maxing out the wingspan boosts your strength stat even further, which is the point of making them taller and heavier as well. You lose speed, but the power forward is about, well… power.

Best next-gen power forward build attributes

Attribute Value
Close Shot 50
Driving Layup 65
Driving Dunk 85
Standing Dunk 85
Mid-range Shot 75
Three-Point Throw 75
Free Throw 65
Speed with Ball 65
Pass Accuracy 85
Ball Handle 75
Steal 80
Block 90
Perimeter Defense 85
Interior Defense 75
Offensive rebound 85
Defensive Rebound 90
Speed 75
Acceleration 75
Strength 50
Vertical 75
Stamina 90

Best next-gen power forward build Takeover

Post Scoring and Boxout Wall maximize the power forward’s offensive and defensive potential, so we recommend those for your main takeovers.

Best next-gen power forward build badges

As always, you’re free to experiment with any number of badge combinations. We’ve found good results from including these in the mix, though.

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Hook Specialist
  • Corner Specialist
  • Dropstepper

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen small forward build

The small forward does a bit of everything, which makes building one a bit tricky. Prioritizing shooting and defense covers most of these aspects, however, so our build focuses on that.

Best next-gen small forward build body settings

The small forward needs to be fast, but also tall.

  • Height: 6’5” (default)
  • Weight: 225 pounds
  • Wingspan: 7’2”

The additional bonuses bigger wingspan offer outweigh the one-point strength penalty.

Best next-gen small forward build attributes

Attribute Value
Close Shot 75
Driving Layup 70
Driving Dunk 90
Standing Dunk 60
Post Control 65
Mid-range Shot 60
Three-point Shot 80
Free Throw 65
Pass Accuracy 85
Ball Handle 80
Speed with Ball 75
Interior Defense 50
Perimeter Defense 70
Steal 80
Offensive Rebound 70
Defensive Rebound 70
Speed 75
Acceleration 70
Strength 80
Vertical 75
Stamina 75

Best next-gen small forward build Takeovers

Lockdown Defender boosts your stealing game, while Perimeter Badge Drop grants you a nice passive buff when approaching offensive players on the perimeter.

Best next-gen small forward build badges

  • Intimidator
  • Unpluckable
  • Deadeye
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Lob City Finisher

Choosing the best builds in NBA 2K22 is only half the game. Make sure to pair them with the best dribble moves as well, and pick them out early so you know which unlock requirements to work towards.

