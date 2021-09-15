NBA 2K22 best builds for center, power forward, shooting guard, and more

NBA 2K22 best builds for center, power forward, shooting guard, and moreDominate the meta and excel your MyCareer with these builds.
If you want to succeed in MyCareer or online, You’ll need to put your time and effort into NBA 2K22 best builds.
Playing to each role’s unique strengths might sound obvious, but the way NBA 2K22’s builds influence stats is a bit tricky to get used to. Our best builds list has a solid set that should see you well into your career.
NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen center build
Your center has a lot of responsibility, and while you could opt for a power build to help push through them all, a build focused on speed works surprisingly well.
Best next-gen center build body Settings
- Height: 6’9”
- Weight: 193 pounds (or thereabouts)
- Wingspan: 7’7”
The lighter center build affords extra acceleration and speed, two of the most important stats for a center, while the extended wingspan offers a nice boost to critical defense.You can tweak these up or down to suit your style, but the list below is a solid starting point to work with.
Best next-gen center build attributes
|Attribute
|Value
|Close Shot
|80
|Driving Layup
|60
|Driving Dunk
|85
|Standing Dunk
|90
|Post Control
|85
|Mid-Range Shot
|30
|Pass Accuracy
|90
|Interior Defense
|90
|Perimeter Defense
|80
|Steal
|75
|Block
|90
|Offensive Rebound
|99
|Defensive Rebound
|99
|Speed
|65
|Acceleration
|65
|Strength
|70
|Vertical
|85
|Stamina
|95
Best next-gen center build Takeover
We recommend Boxout Wall or Rim Protector to give your Center even better defensive capabilities.
Best next-gen center build badges
There’s flexibility with your badge choice, but these are top on our list.
- Lob CIty Finisher
- Putback Boss
- Brick Wall
- Rebound Chaser
- Unstrippable
- Needle Threader
NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen shooting guard build
The shooting guard has an easy job. Steal the ball, then shoot or pass. Speed is what you want the most from any shooting guard build, alongside the obvious attributes such as three-point shot and steal.
Best next-gen shooting guard build body settings
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Wingspan: 6’6”
The wingspan might seem short, but what it lacks in overall reach, it makes up for with better shot accuracy. The weight and height help boost the shooting guard’s overall speed.
Best next-gen shooting guard build attributes
|Attribute
|Value
|Close Shot
|75
|Driving Layup
|75
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Mid-range Shot
|85
|Three-point Shot
|85
|Free Throw
|60
|Pass Accuracy
|75
|Ball Handle
|80
|Speed With Ball
|80
|Perimeter Defense
|80
|Steal
|85
|Speed
|85
|Acceleration
|85
|Stamina
|80
|Vertical
|90
|Ball Handle
|75
Best next-gen shooting guard build Takeover
Spot-up Shooter and Spot-up Precision should be your go-to Takeovers for obvious reasons. Anything that boosts your chance of landing a solid shot is a good thing.
Best next-gen shooting guard build badges
- Bullet Passer
- Glue Hands
- Circus Threes
- Catch and Shoot
- Hot Zone Hunter
NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen power forward build
The power forward is like the center, but focused even more on long shots, so you’ll naturally want to focus just a bit more on shooting attributes and skills than anything else.
Best next-gen power forward build body settings
There’s some debate over what works as a good power forward body type. Some play it safe with default settings, though we’ve tried maxing out height and weight to focus on strength with some positive results.
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 270 pounds
- Wingspan: Max
Maxing out the wingspan boosts your strength stat even further, which is the point of making them taller and heavier as well. You lose speed, but the power forward is about, well… power.
Best next-gen power forward build attributes
|Attribute
|Value
|Close Shot
|50
|Driving Layup
|65
|Driving Dunk
|85
|Standing Dunk
|85
|Mid-range Shot
|75
|Three-Point Throw
|75
|Free Throw
|65
|Speed with Ball
|65
|Pass Accuracy
|85
|Ball Handle
|75
|Steal
|80
|Block
|90
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Interior Defense
|75
|Offensive rebound
|85
|Defensive Rebound
|90
|Speed
|75
|Acceleration
|75
|Strength
|50
|Vertical
|75
|Stamina
|90
Best next-gen power forward build Takeover
Post Scoring and Boxout Wall maximize the power forward’s offensive and defensive potential, so we recommend those for your main takeovers.
Best next-gen power forward build badges
As always, you’re free to experiment with any number of badge combinations. We’ve found good results from including these in the mix, though.
- Catch and Shoot
- Lob City Finisher
- Hook Specialist
- Corner Specialist
- Dropstepper
NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen small forward build
The small forward does a bit of everything, which makes building one a bit tricky. Prioritizing shooting and defense covers most of these aspects, however, so our build focuses on that.
Best next-gen small forward build body settings
The small forward needs to be fast, but also tall.
- Height: 6’5” (default)
- Weight: 225 pounds
- Wingspan: 7’2”
The additional bonuses bigger wingspan offer outweigh the one-point strength penalty.
Best next-gen small forward build attributes
|Attribute
|Value
|Close Shot
|75
|Driving Layup
|70
|Driving Dunk
|90
|Standing Dunk
|60
|Post Control
|65
|Mid-range Shot
|60
|Three-point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|65
|Pass Accuracy
|85
|Ball Handle
|80
|Speed with Ball
|75
|Interior Defense
|50
|Perimeter Defense
|70
|Steal
|80
|Offensive Rebound
|70
|Defensive Rebound
|70
|Speed
|75
|Acceleration
|70
|Strength
|80
|Vertical
|75
|Stamina
|75
Best next-gen small forward build Takeovers
Lockdown Defender boosts your stealing game, while Perimeter Badge Drop grants you a nice passive buff when approaching offensive players on the perimeter.
Best next-gen small forward build badges
- Intimidator
- Unpluckable
- Deadeye
- Rebound Chaser
- Lob City Finisher
Choosing the best builds in NBA 2K22 is only half the game. Make sure to pair them with the best dribble moves as well, and pick them out early so you know which unlock requirements to work towards.