NBA 2K22 best builds for center, power forward, shooting guard, and more

If you want to succeed in MyCareer or online, You’ll need to put your time and effort into NBA 2K22 best builds.

Playing to each role’s unique strengths might sound obvious, but the way NBA 2K22’s builds influence stats is a bit tricky to get used to. Our best builds list has a solid set that should see you well into your career.

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen center build

Your center has a lot of responsibility, and while you could opt for a power build to help push through them all, a build focused on speed works surprisingly well.

Best next-gen center build body Settings

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 193 pounds (or thereabouts)

Wingspan: 7’7”

The lighter center build affords extra acceleration and speed, two of the most important stats for a center, while the extended wingspan offers a nice boost to critical defense.

You can tweak these up or down to suit your style, but the list below is a solid starting point to work with.

Best next-gen center build attributes

Attribute Value Close Shot 80 Driving Layup 60 Driving Dunk 85 Standing Dunk 90 Post Control 85 Mid-Range Shot 30 Pass Accuracy 90 Interior Defense 90 Perimeter Defense 80 Steal 75 Block 90 Offensive Rebound 99 Defensive Rebound 99 Speed 65 Acceleration 65 Strength 70 Vertical 85 Stamina 95

Best next-gen center build Takeover

We recommend Boxout Wall or Rim Protector to give your Center even better defensive capabilities.

Best next-gen center build badges

There’s flexibility with your badge choice, but these are top on our list.

Lob CIty Finisher

Putback Boss

Brick Wall

Rebound Chaser

Unstrippable

Needle Threader

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen shooting guard build

The shooting guard has an easy job. Steal the ball, then shoot or pass. Speed is what you want the most from any shooting guard build, alongside the obvious attributes such as three-point shot and steal.

Best next-gen shooting guard build body settings

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 180 pounds

Wingspan: 6’6”

The wingspan might seem short, but what it lacks in overall reach, it makes up for with better shot accuracy. The weight and height help boost the shooting guard’s overall speed.

Best next-gen shooting guard build attributes

Attribute Value Close Shot 75 Driving Layup 75 Driving Dunk 80 Mid-range Shot 85 Three-point Shot 85 Free Throw 60 Pass Accuracy 75 Ball Handle 80 Speed With Ball 80 Perimeter Defense 80 Steal 85 Speed 85 Acceleration 85 Stamina 80 Vertical 90 Ball Handle 75

Best next-gen shooting guard build Takeover

Spot-up Shooter and Spot-up Precision should be your go-to Takeovers for obvious reasons. Anything that boosts your chance of landing a solid shot is a good thing.

Best next-gen shooting guard build badges

Bullet Passer

Glue Hands

Circus Threes

Catch and Shoot

Hot Zone Hunter

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen power forward build

The power forward is like the center, but focused even more on long shots, so you’ll naturally want to focus just a bit more on shooting attributes and skills than anything else.

Best next-gen power forward build body settings

There’s some debate over what works as a good power forward body type. Some play it safe with default settings, though we’ve tried maxing out height and weight to focus on strength with some positive results.

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 270 pounds

Wingspan: Max

Maxing out the wingspan boosts your strength stat even further, which is the point of making them taller and heavier as well. You lose speed, but the power forward is about, well… power.

Best next-gen power forward build attributes

Attribute Value Close Shot 50 Driving Layup 65 Driving Dunk 85 Standing Dunk 85 Mid-range Shot 75 Three-Point Throw 75 Free Throw 65 Speed with Ball 65 Pass Accuracy 85 Ball Handle 75 Steal 80 Block 90 Perimeter Defense 85 Interior Defense 75 Offensive rebound 85 Defensive Rebound 90 Speed 75 Acceleration 75 Strength 50 Vertical 75 Stamina 90

Best next-gen power forward build Takeover

Post Scoring and Boxout Wall maximize the power forward’s offensive and defensive potential, so we recommend those for your main takeovers.

Best next-gen power forward build badges

As always, you’re free to experiment with any number of badge combinations. We’ve found good results from including these in the mix, though.

Catch and Shoot

Lob City Finisher

Hook Specialist

Corner Specialist

Dropstepper

NBA 2K22 best builds | Best next-gen small forward build

The small forward does a bit of everything, which makes building one a bit tricky. Prioritizing shooting and defense covers most of these aspects, however, so our build focuses on that.

Best next-gen small forward build body settings

The small forward needs to be fast, but also tall.

Height: 6’5” (default)

Weight: 225 pounds

Wingspan: 7’2”

The additional bonuses bigger wingspan offer outweigh the one-point strength penalty.

Best next-gen small forward build attributes

Attribute Value Close Shot 75 Driving Layup 70 Driving Dunk 90 Standing Dunk 60 Post Control 65 Mid-range Shot 60 Three-point Shot 80 Free Throw 65 Pass Accuracy 85 Ball Handle 80 Speed with Ball 75 Interior Defense 50 Perimeter Defense 70 Steal 80 Offensive Rebound 70 Defensive Rebound 70 Speed 75 Acceleration 70 Strength 80 Vertical 75 Stamina 75

Best next-gen small forward build Takeovers

Lockdown Defender boosts your stealing game, while Perimeter Badge Drop grants you a nice passive buff when approaching offensive players on the perimeter.

Best next-gen small forward build badges

Intimidator

Unpluckable

Deadeye

Rebound Chaser

Lob City Finisher

Choosing the best builds in NBA 2K22 is only half the game. Make sure to pair them with the best dribble moves as well, and pick them out early so you know which unlock requirements to work towards.