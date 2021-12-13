The NPD group recently released sales figures for game and hardware sales made in November, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty dominated, with its latest entry, Vanguard, seizing the top spot of the charts and immediately taking the second slot in the year-to-date chart behind its older sibling, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Notable is the fact that this is the 14th consecutive year a Call of Duty game has taken the top slot.

Elsewhere on the list, Forza Horizon 5 and Shin Megami Tensei 5 both had record-breaking months of their own. Forza Horizon 5 took the #4 spot for the month, making it the best launch month for the franchise. Shin Megami Tensei 5 also achieved the highest debut sales for the franchise, debuting at #16. Battlefield 2042 took the #2 slot for the month as well.

With hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month and year-to-date, with overall hardware sales slumping 38% largely due to hardware shortages.

Mobile games, meanwhile, have been thriving during the pandemic, with spending growing year-over-year by 11%, propelled by titles such as Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty still being a record-breaking success comes amid continued allegations of workplace abuse and sexism, not to mention union busting. And they’re not the only company that’s needed to face its demons recently, either, with Bungie being the latest facing toxic workplace allegations that's been brought to light publicly.

The Top 10 list of November 2021 titles is as follows: