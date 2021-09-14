NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements for every dribble move

NBA 2K22 dribble requirements are a bit kinder this year.

Unlike the last NBA 2K game, this one has a fair few pro moves capped at lower attributes. You won't have to manage your career perfectly or grind all the way past 95 to hit your goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcUzwnA569M

NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | How to raise stats in NBA 2K22

As with previous NBA 2K games, you'll head to the training center to raise your stats in NBA 2K22. If you're after dribble moves, focus on speed with ball and ball handling training exercises the most. Other stats are helpful in general, but dribble unlocks only focus on those stats. Completing multiple rounds of training will also give you an extra boost to a given stat, which is handy for pulling off more complicated moves during a tough game.

NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | Dribble style unlock requirements 2K22

This is your standard dribble move as you head down the court. It's not quite as important as some of the other styles, admittedly, but experimenting with the right one to work with your other combos is a good idea.

Style Unlock Requirement K. Bryant Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10" J. Harden Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'10" K. Irving Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'5" L. James Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10" J. Kidd Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10" D. Lillard Speed with ball 85+, height under 6'5" Nash Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5" J. Stockton Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5" J. West Speed with ball 65+, height under 6'5" R. Westbrook Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5" S. Augustus Height under 6'10" C. Gray Height under 6'10" A. Ogunbowale Height under 6'10"

NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | Signature size ups unlock requierments

Style Unlock Requirement G. Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 65+ C. Anthony Ball Handle 70+ L. Ball Ball Handle 70+ M. Bibby Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" D. Booker Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" J. Butler Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10" M. Cazorla Ball Handle 60+ B. Davis Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'5" P. George Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" P. Hardaway Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" J. Kidd Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'5" Z. LaVine Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" J. Lin Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10" C. McCollum Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10" C. Parker Ball Handle 60+ D. Rose Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'5" K. Walker Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'5"

Player Unlock Requirement D. Booker Ball Handle 80+ B. Davis Ball Handle 80+ L. Doncic Ball Handle 70+ J. Harden Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" K. Irving Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10" A. Iverson Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10" Z. LaVine Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" D. Lillard Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" S. Marbury Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10" C. Paul Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" J. Williams Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" T. Young Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10"

As the name suggests, these are dribble styles that help you get around pesky defensive blocking.

Player Unlock Requirement K. Bryant Ball Handle 80+ L. Doncic Ball Handle 75+ P. George Ball Handle 75+ L. James Ball Handle 70+ Z. LaVine Ball Handle 80+ J. Wall Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" T. Young Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"

Player Unlock Requirements L. Doncic Ball Handle 80+ K. Irving Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" K. Leonard Ball Handle 80+ D. Lillard Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" S. Pippen Ball Handle 75+ A. Wiggins Ball Handle 75+

Player Unlock Requirement G. Antetonkounmpo Ball Handle 70+ V. Carter Ball Handle 75+ S. Curry Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" L. Doncic Ball Handle 70+ L. James Ball Handle 70+ M. Jordan Ball Handle 75+ K. Leonard Ball Handle 70+ C. Paul Ball Handle 70+ J. Tatum Ball Handle 75+

These are fancier moves to help deceive your opponents and get behind them.

Player Unlock Requirement K. Bryant Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" J. Butler Ball Handle 75+ A. Davis Ball Handle 70+ J. Embiid Ball Handle 70+ N. Jokic Ball Handle 75+ K. Leonard Ball Handle 75+ J. Tatum Ball Handle 75+ K. Towns Ball Handle 70+ A. Wiggins Ball Handle 70+

Player Unlock Requirement L. Bird Ball Handle 70+ L. Doncic Ball Handle 75+ K. Durant Ball Handle 80+ J. Harden Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10" S. Pippen Ball Handle 70+ R. Rondo Ball Handle 75+ J. Wall Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"

Player Unlock Requirements G. Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 70+ J. Butler Ball Handle 70+ V. Carter Ball Handle 70+ K. Irving Ball Handle 80+ K. Leonard Ball Handle 70+ C. Paul Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10" J. Tatum Ball Handle 75+ K. Walker Ball Handle 75+ J. Wall Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"

That's it for the NBA 2K22 dribble requirements list, but it's only half the game. We've compiled a list of the best styles to aim for as well. If you need a break from NBA and fancy a game of American football, we've also got the best Madden 22 defensive playbooks and best offensive playbooks to make the most of whatever realistic settings or otherwise you pick.