NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements for every dribble move

NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements for every dribble moveNBA 2K22's dribble requirements are a lot more forgiving than usual.
NBA 2K22 dribble requirements are a bit kinder this year.Unlike the last NBA 2K game, this one has a fair few pro moves capped at lower attributes. You won't have to manage your career perfectly or grind all the way past 95 to hit your goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcUzwnA569M
NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | How to raise stats in NBA 2K22
As with previous NBA 2K games, you'll head to the training center to raise your stats in NBA 2K22. If you're after dribble moves, focus on speed with ball and ball handling training exercises the most. Other stats are helpful in general, but dribble unlocks only focus on those stats. Completing multiple rounds of training will also give you an extra boost to a given stat, which is handy for pulling off more complicated moves during a tough game.
NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | Dribble style unlock requirements 2K22
This is your standard dribble move as you head down the court. It's not quite as important as some of the other styles, admittedly, but experimenting with the right one to work with your other combos is a good idea.
|Style
|Unlock Requirement
|K. Bryant
|Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10"
|J. Harden
|Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'10"
|K. Irving
|Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'5"
|L. James
|Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10"
|J. Kidd
|Speed with ball 80+, height under 6'10"
|D. Lillard
|Speed with ball 85+, height under 6'5"
|Nash
|Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5"
|J. Stockton
|Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5"
|J. West
|Speed with ball 65+, height under 6'5"
|R. Westbrook
|Speed with ball 75+, height under 6'5"
|S. Augustus
|Height under 6'10"
|C. Gray
|Height under 6'10"
|A. Ogunbowale
|Height under 6'10"
NBA 2K22 dribble unlock requirements | Signature size ups unlock requierments
|Style
|Unlock Requirement
|G. Antetokounmpo
|Ball Handle 65+
|C. Anthony
|Ball Handle 70+
|L. Ball
|Ball Handle 70+
|M. Bibby
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|D. Booker
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|J. Butler
|Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10"
|M. Cazorla
|Ball Handle 60+
|B. Davis
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'5"
|P. George
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|P. Hardaway
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|J. Kidd
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'5"
|Z. LaVine
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|J. Lin
|Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10"
|C. McCollum
|Ball Handle 70+, height under 6'10"
|C. Parker
|Ball Handle 60+
|D. Rose
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'5"
|K. Walker
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'5"
|Player
|Unlock Requirement
|D. Booker
|Ball Handle 80+
|B. Davis
|Ball Handle 80+
|L. Doncic
|Ball Handle 70+
|J. Harden
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|K. Irving
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10"
|A. Iverson
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10"
|Z. LaVine
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|D. Lillard
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|S. Marbury
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10"
|C. Paul
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|J. Williams
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|T. Young
|Ball Handle 85+, height under 6'10"
As the name suggests, these are dribble styles that help you get around pesky defensive blocking.
|Player
|Unlock Requirement
|K. Bryant
|Ball Handle 80+
|L. Doncic
|Ball Handle 75+
|P. George
|Ball Handle 75+
|L. James
|Ball Handle 70+
|Z. LaVine
|Ball Handle 80+
|J. Wall
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|T. Young
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|Player
|Unlock Requirements
|L. Doncic
|Ball Handle 80+
|K. Irving
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|K. Leonard
|Ball Handle 80+
|D. Lillard
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|S. Pippen
|Ball Handle 75+
|A. Wiggins
|Ball Handle 75+
|Player
|Unlock Requirement
|G. Antetonkounmpo
|Ball Handle 70+
|V. Carter
|Ball Handle 75+
|S. Curry
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|L. Doncic
|Ball Handle 70+
|L. James
|Ball Handle 70+
|M. Jordan
|Ball Handle 75+
|K. Leonard
|Ball Handle 70+
|C. Paul
|Ball Handle 70+
|J. Tatum
|Ball Handle 75+
These are fancier moves to help deceive your opponents and get behind them.
|Player
|Unlock Requirement
|K. Bryant
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|J. Butler
|Ball Handle 75+
|A. Davis
|Ball Handle 70+
|J. Embiid
|Ball Handle 70+
|N. Jokic
|Ball Handle 75+
|K. Leonard
|Ball Handle 75+
|J. Tatum
|Ball Handle 75+
|K. Towns
|Ball Handle 70+
|A. Wiggins
|Ball Handle 70+
|Player
|Unlock Requirement
|L. Bird
|Ball Handle 70+
|L. Doncic
|Ball Handle 75+
|K. Durant
|Ball Handle 80+
|J. Harden
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|S. Pippen
|Ball Handle 70+
|R. Rondo
|Ball Handle 75+
|J. Wall
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
|Player
|Unlock Requirements
|G. Antetokounmpo
|Ball Handle 70+
|J. Butler
|Ball Handle 70+
|V. Carter
|Ball Handle 70+
|K. Irving
|Ball Handle 80+
|K. Leonard
|Ball Handle 70+
|C. Paul
|Ball Handle 75+, height under 6'10"
|J. Tatum
|Ball Handle 75+
|K. Walker
|Ball Handle 75+
|J. Wall
|Ball Handle 80+, height under 6'10"
That's it for the NBA 2K22 dribble requirements list, but it's only half the game.