Madden 22 sliders and best options for a realistic game

Madden 22 sliders let you customize your matches to suit nearly any playstyle.

They’re ideal if you’re new and need a bit of help learning the ropes, but it’s also the best way to create a realistic game of NFL football. Here’s how to do that.

Madden 22 sliders | What are sliders in Madden 22

Madden sliders adjust nearly every aspect of the game, from how easy it is to land passing plays to setting quarter length, customizing penalties, and more. Most players use sliders to create a Madden experience as close to a genuine game of football as possible, but if you just want an easy match, they also let you make an impossibly good team.

How to adjust sliders in Madden 22

You can only adjust sliders from the main menu. Navigate to the gear icon, then choose which settings you want to adjust.

Madden 22 sliders | Game Options sliders

The only important one here is the game style. Simulation is best if you want as close to a real NFL experience as possible. The rest, such as game length and fatigue, depend on your style and how much time you have at that moment.

If you want the most realistic game, though, here’s what we recommend.

Madden 22 sliders | Madden 22 realistic settings

Game Option Setting Quarter Length 10 minutes Play Clock On Accelerated Clock On (this reduces the extra time you get from picking a play quickly) Minimum Play Clock Time 20 seconds Injury 15 Fatigue 60 Player Speed Parity Scale 50

Madden 22 penalty sliders

Penalty Setting Offside 80 False Start 60 Illegal Block in the Back 60 Roughing the Passer 40 Offensive Holding 70 Defensive Holding 70 Face Mask 50 Defensive Pass Interference 70

Madden 22 player skill sliders

Skill Setting QB Accuracy Player: 30, CPU: 10 Pass Blocking Player: 20, CPU: 35 WR Catching Player: 55, CPU: 45 Pass Coverage Player: 60, CPU: 60 Tackling 60, CPU: 55 Run Blocking Player: 40, CPU: 70 Fumbles Player: 75, CPU: 65 Pass Defense Reaction Time Player: 70, CPU: 70 Interceptions Player: 25, CPU: 60

Madden 22 kicking and punting sliders

Slider Setting FG Power Player: 40, CPU: 50 FG Accuracy Player: 30, CPU: 35 Punt Power Player: 50, CPU: 50 Punt Accuracy Player: 55, CPU: 70 Kickoff Power Player: 60, CPU: 60

That's all you need to know about Madden 22 sliders, but we've also got the best Madden 22 defensive playbooks and best offensive playbooks to make the most of whatever settings you pick. Make sure to brush up on your quicksells and training values too.