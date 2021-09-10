Madden 22 sliders and best options for a realistic game

Madden 22 sliders and best options for a realistic gameMadden 22's sliders are key to creating the perfect NFL game that suits your tastes.
Madden 22 sliders let you customize your matches to suit nearly any playstyle.
They’re ideal if you’re new and need a bit of help learning the ropes, but it’s also the best way to create a realistic game of NFL football. Here’s how to do that.
- What are sliders in Madden 22
- How to adjust sliders in Madden 22
- Madden 22 sliders | Game Options sliders
- Madden 22 sliders | Madden 22 realistic settings
- Madden 22 penalty sliders
- Madden 22 player skill sliders
- Madden 22 kicking and punting sliders
Madden 22 sliders | What are sliders in Madden 22
Madden sliders adjust nearly every aspect of the game, from how easy it is to land passing plays to setting quarter length, customizing penalties, and more. Most players use sliders to create a Madden experience as close to a genuine game of football as possible, but if you just want an easy match, they also let you make an impossibly good team.
How to adjust sliders in Madden 22
You can only adjust sliders from the main menu. Navigate to the gear icon, then choose which settings you want to adjust.
Madden 22 sliders | Game Options sliders
The only important one here is the game style. Simulation is best if you want as close to a real NFL experience as possible. The rest, such as game length and fatigue, depend on your style and how much time you have at that moment.
If you want the most realistic game, though, here’s what we recommend.
Madden 22 sliders | Madden 22 realistic settings
|Game Option
|Setting
|Quarter Length
|10 minutes
|Play Clock
|On
|Accelerated Clock
|On (this reduces the extra time you get from picking a play quickly)
|Minimum Play Clock Time
|20 seconds
|Injury
|15
|Fatigue
|60
|Player Speed Parity Scale
|50
Madden 22 penalty sliders
|Penalty
|Setting
|Offside
|80
|False Start
|60
|Illegal Block in the Back
|60
|Roughing the Passer
|40
|Offensive Holding
|70
|Defensive Holding
|70
|Face Mask
|50
|Defensive Pass Interference
|70
Madden 22 player skill sliders
|Skill
|Setting
|QB Accuracy
|Player: 30, CPU: 10
|Pass Blocking
|Player: 20, CPU: 35
|WR Catching
|Player: 55, CPU: 45
|Pass Coverage
|Player: 60, CPU: 60
|Tackling
|60, CPU: 55
|Run Blocking
|Player: 40, CPU: 70
|Fumbles
|Player: 75, CPU: 65
|Pass Defense Reaction Time
|Player: 70, CPU: 70
|Interceptions
|Player: 25, CPU: 60
Madden 22 kicking and punting sliders
|Slider
|Setting
|FG Power
|Player: 40, CPU: 50
|FG Accuracy
|Player: 30, CPU: 35
|Punt Power
|Player: 50, CPU: 50
|Punt Accuracy
|Player: 55, CPU: 70
|Kickoff Power
|Player: 60, CPU: 60
That's all you need to know about Madden 22 sliders, but we've also got the best Madden 22 defensive playbooks and best offensive playbooks to make the most of whatever settings you pick. Make sure to brush up on your quicksells and training values too.