NBA 2K22 locker codes for free players, banners, markers, and more

NBA 2K22 locker codes are the best way to get cosmetics and more without having to spend a dime on in-game purchases.

Some locker codes expire fast, but it’s worth keeping up with them. Outside rewards such as shoes and markers, you’ll sometimes get rare items and even players. We’ll keep this list updated as more codes go live, so make sure to check back often.

NBA 2K22 locker codes | What are NBA 2K22 locker codes

Locker codes are essentially promo codes in NBA 2K22. What they earn you is random. Sometimes, you’ll get cosmetics, such as an Adidas shoe pack or a banner. Other codes give you tokens, additional XP, and even new players. While they never last too long, it’s always worth redeeming them when they pop up, which is usually every week or so.

Each code is a three-segment combination of letters and numbers.

NBA 2K22 locker codes | How to redeem NBA 2K22 locker codes

From the MyTeam menu, navigate to the “MyTeam Community Hub,” and you’ll see the “Locker Codes” option. Enter the code, and redeem your reward. There’s no limit to how many codes you can redeem in one day. Just redeem them all at once so you don’t forget before they expire.

NBA 2K22 locker codes | All active locker codes

Code Reward Expiration GET-READY-FOR-PRIMETIME Jordan Shoe Pack Adidas Shoe Pack Badge Pack Gold Shoe Boost Pack Token September 20, 2021 DOUBLEXP-BANNERS-ANDMORE 3 Banners 30 Minute 2x XP Coin Player Indicator Green Animation September 21, 2021 FLASH-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-2K22 Flash Pack Gold New Balance Kawhi Shoe Base Pack Gold Adidas D-Rose 11 Shoe Base Pack 2 Tokens September 23, 2021

These are the locker codes for the week of September 20 and when they expire.

Again, 2K releases new codes each week, and we’ll update once more go live.

