NBA 2K22 best dribble moves and dribble pro styles to use

The best NBA 2K22 dribble moves can make a world of difference on the court.

Picking the right style and move packages gives your player an edge when pulling off combos or even just making it to the end of the court unscathed. We’ve put together a starter list of the best dribble moves to pick from. The meta will likely change in the coming months, and we’ll update to reflect that when it does.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best dribble style

The base dribble style is pretty much up to you. It matters the least of the bunch, so try experimenting with them to see which you prefer the most. Quick is a solid one to start with, and it’s good enough to carry you through career.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best signature size up

K. Walker’s size-up is a complex move that feints forward and hides the ball behind. It lends itself to easy combos and keeps the opposition guessing.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best signature combo

K. Irving’s combo is a strong pick for setting up speed boosts, so we recommend giving that a try early on to see how you fare with it.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best size-up escape

In the absence of the Curry Slide, T. Young’s escape package is the next best choice. Young hops to the side, much like Bryant does, but he also has a subtle behind the back motion that gives this move some extra leverage over others.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best moving crossover

G. Antetokounmpo throws an extra between-the-legs move into the standard crossover. Most players prefer Curry, but the additional move makes Antetokounmpo our pick for moving crossovers.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best moving behind the back

This move has less variation than most, so it’s more of a personal preference pick. D. Lillard’s move is a bit faster than most, though K. Leonard is also a popular pick.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best moving spins

Just stick with the basic for this one. There’s not enough variation to warrant unlocking additional styles.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best moving hesitation

K. Durant’s hesitation includes both an actual hesitation and a nice little sidestep that makes this a good choice for fake outs.

NBA 2K22 best dribble moves | Best moving stepback

K. Irving is our pick for the best moving stepback. Along with the stepback itself, Irving throws in an extra hop to the side for the ultimate feint.

Of course, this is all still fairly new, and the NBA 2K22 meta could easily change in the coming months. However, these are all good choices to aim for — and spend your coins on — in the beginning. Make sure to brush up on the dribble unlock requirements as well.

