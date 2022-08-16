Xbox Game Pass is losing some brilliant games soon

The latest titles to come to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and while there's some good titles on the way, it's also that time of the month again where we commiserate the great games that are soon to be leaving.

Amongst the titles leaving is NBA 2K22, Two Point Hospital, and Elite: Dangerous. So, I've bad news for both avid space explorers, basketball pros, and hospital managers alike, as all three will be bidding farewell to Xbox Games Pass on August 31.

View the trailer for Spiritfarer here - you may even have time to play it before it leaves Game Pass!

This isn't all, either. There's truly a cracking line-up of titles leaving in just a couple of weeks, which consists of a few quaint but enjoyable indie titles. These include Spiritfarer, Twelve Minutes, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Signs of the Sojourner.

These titles are small but powerful, and if you're yet to try them, there's plenty of time before August 31 to sink your teeth into these titles.

VG247's own Sherif described Signs of the Sojourner as "one of the most fascinating translations of human communication and connection to game mechanics I’ve seen." Which, if you ask me, is a grand claim, but when you dive into the deck-building and relationships in Signs of the Sojourner, you'll soon see that Sherif is speaking facts.

Similarly, What Remains of Edith Finch has you delve into various touching tales. The lack of action may not be for everyone, but if you need to wind down with a game that will make you both laugh and cry, this is it.

Also leaving Xbox Game Pass this month is Myst, and Twelve Minutes, World War Z. The latter two titles are for those who fancy a darker time, be it slaying zombies in World War Z, or getting to the bottom of some horrific happenings in Twelve Minutes. Meanwhile, Myst is a reimagining of the classic point-and-click puzzle game, with beautiful environments to take in - also in VR!

Last, but certainly not least, to leave is Hades. Without a doubt one of the best roguelikes of all time, with a long list of awards to prove it, Hades intertwines combat and story perfectly. A colourful dungeon crawler that has something for everyone, and I'd argue everyone should try it at least once. So, give it a go for free before it's too late!

As per usual, there's 20% off each of these titles if you choose to buy them before they leave Game Pass on August 31.