Supergiant Games and Netflix have announced the popular action RPG Hades will arrive for iOS on March 19.

To play it, all you need is an iPhone or iPad running 16.0 or later, and a standard Netflix subscription. To get the game, sign into the Netflix app on your device, navigate to the games row, look for Hades, download it, and start playing.

The roguelike has you playing as Zagreus, the son of Hades, attempting to escape the Underworld with the help of various Olympic deities. In Hades, you’ll fight to escape the regions of Tartarus, Asphodel, Elysium, and the Temple of Styx before facing the God of the Underworld in a final battle.

Hades on iOS features fully customizable touch controls, and you can also wirelessly connect a Bluetooth controller for more console-style gameplay. The game also supports Cloud Saves and Achievements.

What about Android users? Unfortunately, at this time, Supergiant Games has no plans for additional versions.