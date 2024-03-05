If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Critically acclaimed roguelike Hades descends onto Netflix Games for iOS on March 19

Get out of Hell alive.

Hades
Image credit: Supergiant Games
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Supergiant Games and Netflix have announced the popular action RPG Hades will arrive for iOS on March 19.

To play it, all you need is an iPhone or iPad running 16.0 or later, and a standard Netflix subscription. To get the game, sign into the Netflix app on your device, navigate to the games row, look for Hades, download it, and start playing.

Cover image for YouTube videoHades | Pre-Registration Trailer | Netflix
Hades | Pre-Registration Trailer | Netflix

The roguelike has you playing as Zagreus, the son of Hades, attempting to escape the Underworld with the help of various Olympic deities. In Hades, you’ll fight to escape the regions of Tartarus, Asphodel, Elysium, and the Temple of Styx before facing the God of the Underworld in a final battle.

Hades on iOS features fully customizable touch controls, and you can also wirelessly connect a Bluetooth controller for more console-style gameplay. The game also supports Cloud Saves and Achievements.

What about Android users? Unfortunately, at this time, Supergiant Games has no plans for additional versions.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Hades

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
iOS Netflix Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Roguelike Supergiant Games Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments