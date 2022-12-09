Hades 2 will have you thirsting for gods all over again, releasing in early access 2023

In a surprise sequel announcement from Supergiant Games, a sequel to 2020's Hades is officially in development, with Hades 2 coming next year.

After a lengthy but deserved acceptance speech from God of War's Christopher Judge, the first big reveal of The Game Awards was Hades 2, with a brand new god that certainly looks like she has something to do with Zagreus with those heterochromia eyes, with Supergiant Games revealing that she is Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld. This time you'll be trying to kill the god Chronos, getting aid from gods like Moros, Apollo, Nemesis, and presumably plenty more.

The end of the trailer showed what looks to potentially be a chained-up, and slightly older Hades. The new protagonist seems to be a witch, and judging from the gameplay she has a few new abilities at her disposal that sets her apart from the loveable Zagreus, who also happens to be her brother.

Supergiant Games hasn't provided a date as to when we can expect Hades 2 to come into early access, but you can wishlist it on the Epic Games Store and Steam now.