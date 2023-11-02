My Time at Sandrock Fightin' 'Round the World and Bogan Jack locations

Fightin’ ‘Round the World quest sends you around the wastelands to find Bogan Jack and rough him up a little. Then you have to do it again. And again. It’s a quirky quest that takes time to finish, as Jack powers up quite a bit between each fight, but the end result – a shiny new defense accessory – is worth the trouble.

You'll need some good weapon and a higher level. If you're struggling to level up, check out our tips for getting XP fast.

My Time at Sandrock Fightin’ ‘Round the World

If you haven’t started the quest yet and are just looking to get some extra XP, you’ll need to finish the quests around the Shonash Bridge opening and finish the In Trusses We Trust and Mint Condition quests. Travel north of the Gecko Station Ruins and make your way to the quest marker there.

Speak with Bogan Jack, the friendly Boxing Jack, you’ll find at the marker. The choices you make don’t matter during the conversation. He’ll fight you no matter what. During this first round, he’s level 20 and uses the same attacks as your average Boxing Jack. He’ll let you try again if you lose.

Once you win, Bogan Jack challenges you to a rematch, but he won’t be at the same place next time.

Wait for Bogan Jack to reappear and fight Bogan Jack

Bogan Jack will reappear after two in-game days. The quest tells you to look “left of Shonash Cliff,” and that’s actually wildly incorrect. Bogan Jack is somewhere in the area south of the Shipwreck Ruins, which is west of Gecko Station Ruins. He moves around, but if you open your map, you’ll see him marked with the same green dot that denotes a friendly face in Sandrock.

He’s raring for a fight once again, even if you tell him you just want a hug.

Bogan Jack is level 30 for this fight, and like before, you can challenge him to a rematch as many times as you need to.

Look for Bogan Jack deep in the desert

Jack does his disappearing trick again after you win the second time. Wait for two in-game days, and make your way back to the Eufaula Desert. Bogan Jack is in the far north, the area near the Eufala Outback. Open your map, and look for the green dot if you can’t find him.

For this final battle, Bogan Jack is level 40. He’s quite the formidable opponent at this point, so you may have to wait until you craft stronger weapons before you come back for the win.

After you win, Bogan Jack admits defeat and gives you his golden belt, which grants you a nice +14 defense buff. You also get 1,500 XP.

If you're after scraps and resources for crafting new weapons and gear, check out our handy guides for where to find iron ore, how to get tin ore, and the best way to get marble for more advanced building projects.