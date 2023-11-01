My Time at Sandrock is a game that requires a lot of grinding if you want your workshop to be as good as it can be. You’ll be tasked with building multiple machines, that’ll then help you build other machines and items so that you can fulfill all of the town's needs. One resource you’ll need plenty of is Marble.

Marble is a resource that isn’t difficult to get, but it can be tricky to find at first. Once you know where to look for it, getting your hands on the stuff and creating Marble Bricks to build with is a breeze. If you need a helping hand, here’s how to get Marble in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get Marble in My Time at Sandrock

In My Time at Sandrock, you can find Marble in the desert area behind your workshop. You’ll be able to mine it using a Bronze Pickaxe from any broken monuments or hard rock that you can find. That said, you will need an upgraded Worktable to forge your Bronze Pickaxe.

The Monument is a quick way to gather marble, but not much of it. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

A new monument will spawn each day in this area.

Marble is also dropped by two creatures; the non-hostile Pensky and the hostile Rockyenaroll.

Here's where you'll find Pensky! | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Pensky can be found just north of the Gecko Station, and they will - in most instances - drop a couple of Marble when killed. Rockyenaroll, on the other hand, is found near Yakmel Station and will also regularly drop a couple pieces of Marble when killed.

You'll find Rockyenaroll's here. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

How to get Marble Brick in My Time at Sandrock

One resource that you’ll regularly need is Marble Brick, which is a recipe you won’t have right away. You’ll need to take a short trip to the Commerce Guild Store and buy the Marble Brick recipe there.

Craft Marble Brick using marble at a furnace. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you’ve done that, you’ll then be able to use your Furnace to smelt Marble into Marble Bricks for crafting. Voila!

For more help with My Time at Sandrock, take a look at how to earn more Gols so you can spend away, and how to earn more EXP so you can level up quickly.