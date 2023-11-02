My Time at Sandrock multiplayer co-op guide

My Time at Sandrock does plenty to build upon Pathea Games’ spiritual predecessor, My Time at Portia, and one such example of this is introducing a multiplayer co-op mode to the game. My Time at Sandrock’s multiplayer mode was initially set to have its own campaign with a more condensed storyline, according to a developer Q&A shared on Reddit.

When the developer realised this wasn’t going to be possible for launch, it instead made multiplayer to be a more sandbox approach to the gameplay loop, with players doing whatever they can to breathe life into the town of Sandrock. If you’re hoping to jump into the game with friends, here’s how to play multiplayer co-op in My Time at Sandrock.

How to play multiplayer co-op in My Time at Sandrock

When launching My Time at Sandrock on Steam, you will be prompted to choose either ‘Single Player’ or ‘Multiplayer’. Choose multiplayer.

Once the game opens, you will then need to adjust your options to suit you (if it is your first time opening it), and select a server to play on. There is a traffic light system here to help you determine which servers are quietest, and see what your ping will be.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you’re ready, you can login and create your character. After that, you’ll need to add your friends via their UIDs.

Once friends have been added, you can then choose to ‘Join a Town’, which will present you with a list of your friend’s towns that are available to join. Alternatively, you can ‘Create a Town’ of your own and invite your friends to join it.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

If your friends are unavailable or you’re just testing out what multiplayer is like in My Time at Sandrock, you can also choose the final, third option: ‘Match a Town’. This option will throw you into a town with strangers, and you can help them rebuild Sandrock.

Is My Time at Sandrock’s story multiplayer?

As mentioned in our introduction, Pathea Games did originally set out to create a separate, 30-hour story for the multiplayer mode of My Time at Sandrock. It ultimately did not have the time or resources to do so, which resulted in the sandbox multiplayer mode we have today.

This means that no, My Time at Sandrock’s story is unfortunately not multiplayer. The multiplayer mode is separate from the story, and players will instead earn new gameplay options by doing whatever they can to help improve Sandrock. As they complete activities, they’ll earn points, and these points will determine what features you unlock next!

For more on My Time at Sandrock, take a look at some ways of earning yourself more EXP and more Gols so you can keep your workshop ticking along nicely.