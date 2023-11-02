In a bid to return My Time at Sandrock back to its former glory and rescue it from financial ruin, you’ll be spending most of your days mining, farming, and building. But who’s to say that you can’t enjoy yourself and seek companionship while you’re at it?

Fortunately, the town of Sandrock has many eligible bachelors and bachelorettes for you to consider as romance options. You’ll want to be careful who you choose, however, as romancing multiple folk can lead to jealousy among all of your lovers… Without further ado, here’s My Time at Sandrock’s romance options, including all bachelors, bachelorettes, and how to romance them.

My Time at Sandrock romance options: How to romance all bachelors and bachelorettes

There are lots of characters you can romance in My Time at Sandrock. So many, in fact, that choosing between them all looks rather difficult. Here’s which bachelors and bachelorettes you can consider pursuing.

Bachelors

Owen - The owner of the Blue Moon Saloon.

- The owner of the Blue Moon Saloon. Pen - Sandrock’s ‘hero’, or at least, he desperately wants to be.

- Sandrock’s ‘hero’, or at least, he desperately wants to be. Qi - A scientist who runs the Research Center.

- A scientist who runs the Research Center. Unsuur - A quiet member of the Civil Corps.

- A quiet member of the Civil Corps. Miguel - The Church pastor.

- The Church pastor. Ernest - A new resident and novelist.

- A new resident and novelist. Burgess - The one in charge of Water World, and keen Church-goer.

- The one in charge of Water World, and keen Church-goer. Arvio - The owner of By The Stairs.

- The owner of By The Stairs. Fang - Sandrock’s doctor. Rarely speaks and is followed by raven, X.

- Sandrock’s doctor. Rarely speaks and is followed by raven, X. Pablo - Sandrock’s hairdresser, who runs Pablo’s Parlor.

- Sandrock’s hairdresser, who runs Pablo’s Parlor. Justice - Sandrock’s sheriff, and the leader of the Civil Corps.

- Sandrock’s sheriff, and the leader of the Civil Corps. Logan - Sandrock’s resident bad boy. A wanted criminal.

Bachelorettes

Mi-an - One of Sandrock’s other new builders.

- One of Sandrock’s other new builders. Nia - The player character's friend that they exchange letters with, who eventually comes to visit Sandrock.

- The player character's friend that they exchange letters with, who eventually comes to visit Sandrock. Grace - A chef at Blue Moon Saloon, and not a very good one at that.

- A chef at Blue Moon Saloon, and not a very good one at that. Heidi - The owner of Construction Junction.

- The owner of Construction Junction. Venti - One of Eufaula Salvage’s many workers.

- One of Eufaula Salvage’s many workers. Elsie - A horse enthusiast, and daughter of Cooper and Mabel.

- A horse enthusiast, and daughter of Cooper and Mabel. Jane - A former schoolteacher.

- A former schoolteacher. Amirah - An artist who is the owner of Ceramic Gate.

- An artist who is the owner of Ceramic Gate. Catori - The owner of the Golden Goose and Catori’s Museum.

How to romance people in My Time at Sandrock

After raising a relationship with a romance candidate of your choice in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll need to confess your feelings to them. You can do this by giving the character a Heart Knot after becoming friends with them.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

That said, there are some characters who will confess their feelings to you first. These are Arvio and Unsuur, and it’ll be your decision whether you reciprocate their feelings or reject them.

Additionally, giving a character the Heart Knot doesn’t guarantee that they’ll return your affections. If you’re lucky, they’ll reciprocate and they will become your boyfriend or girlfriend. Failing that, you’ll have to continue increasing your friendship with them and gift them the Heart Knot again until they accept.

You can also romance multiple characters at once in My Time at Sandrock, but this doesn’t come without a penalty. If you’re caught on a date with a character by another character you have a romantic relationship with, a jealousy event will occur; the date will end, and you’ll lose some of your relationship points with both parties.

That said, there are some great mods for My Time at Sandrock, and one of them does allow you to have multiple relationships at once if that’s your thing!

Once you’re in a relationship with a character, you might want to break up with them and romance someone else, or eventually get married. If you decide to do the latter, here’s our guide on how to get married in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get the Heart Knot in My Time at Sandrock

The Heart Knot can be purchased from the By The Stairs store for a small fee (which will vary depending on the daily market price), but it fortunately isn’t too expensive.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

How to break up with someone in My Time at Sandrock

If your relationship with a character isn’t working out in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll want to take a trip to By The Stairs and purchase the Dead Branch, which will cost around 600 Gols depending on the market price.

Then, give the Dead Branch to the partner you want to break up with. Your relationship will end and they will revert back to being your friend again. You’ll then be free to romance whoever else you please.

For more on My Time at Sandrock, take a look at how to get your hands on more EXP and more Gols so you can keep improving your workshop. Also, here’s how to get yourself a horse, if you haven’t already.