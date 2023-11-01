You’ll be making the most of life as a builder in My Time at Sandrock, which will see you mining, farming, and crafting as you strive to be the best builder that Sandrock has ever seen. You’ll also be spending time getting to know the locals, and might even forge a romance or two with them.

That said, gaining the affections of locals isn’t cheap, and nor are a lot of things you’ll need in Sandrock. Fortunately, there are a few ways in which players can line their pockets with more of Sandrock’s currency, Gols. Here are some tips on how to earn more Gols (money) in My Time at Sandrock.

How to earn more Gols in My Time at Sandrock

There are multiple ways you can earn Gols in My Time at Sandrock, but as is the case with every game ever, some methods of lining your pockets are better than others. Here are a few ways to earn Gols quickly, and what items you should be selling.

Missions

First things first, you want to make sure you’re completing your Main Missions and Side Missions in My Time at Sandrock. These won’t always give you Gols as rewards, but when they do, they can provide a significant amount of them.

While this isn’t the most foolproof way of earning more money in Sandrock, it’s always worth finishing up these missions as they ultimately progress your story and improve your relationship with the townsfolk. Now, let’s move onto some better ways of making money.

Complete as many high-paying commissions as you can! | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Commissions

From the beginning of the game, you’ll be able to pick up Commissions from Sandrock’s townsfolk via the Commissions board in the Commerce Guild Store. These are timed missions that will have you collecting an item or some resources for one of Sandrock’s citizens, and will come with rewards such as EXP, Gols, and other items.

You can choose which Commission you want to complete, so you can easily select the Commission which rewards you with the most Gols. The only issue with this is that you can only complete one Commission at a time and one per day to begin with, so it can be difficult to quickly turn a profit.

That said, there is a mod that allows you to complete as many Commissions as you please per day if that’s an option for you!

Raise and sell animals

This is more of a long-term option for making money in My Time at Sandrock, but if you have the time and resources, you can breed and raise animals at your workshop. Once they’re fully grown, you can then sell them off for a profit if you don’t actually need them. This isn’t the best way of making money, but it is something to consider if you’re into raising animals.

Sand-fishing isn't riveting work, but it's gotta be done. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Fishing

Again, this isn’t one of the best ways to make profit, but is viable for those of us who enjoy fishing in Sandrock. Some fish - such as the King Fish according to a Redditor - can sell for a decent amount of Gols, and while it’s worth holding onto some for future Commissions, you can sell off any excess without worry.

You can see the market price for the day in the lower left-hand corner. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Farming

If fishing isn't your thing, you can always try put your green thumb to the test with some farming. While it's always worth keeping some of your crops and plants in storage for future use, you can sell off any excess for a decent profit.

In the Reddit post linked above, a few players mention Mountain Roses being easy enough to grow and sell in bulk, with some saying that farming Rhino Horn Cactus turns an even better profit while using the same amount of space as Mountain Roses.

Remember to check the market price when selling items

When selling items in My Time at Sandrock (which is something you should do!), remember to check the market price for that day. The market price will vary from day to day, and it’s always best to sell your items when the market price is above 80% if you’re hoping to make as much money as possible.

So, if you arrive at a store of your choice and the market price is below +80%, we recommend saving your wares for the next day that the market price soars and then selling your items. You’ll also get discounts at specific stores by befriending their owners.

For more help with My Time at Sandrock, check out our tips for earning more EXP, and if you fancy it, why not try out some of Sandrock's best mods to help with the grind?