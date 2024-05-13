Solo Leveling: Arise codes for May 2024

Solo Leveling: Arise is a mobile RPG based on the Korean web novel Solo Leveling, which was recently adapted into a hit anime. In Solo Leveling: Arise, you’ll take on the persona of Sung Jinwoo and attempt to become the greatest hunter in the world by progressing through the game’s story and dungeons, drawing new characters who can support you in battle, and taking on various challenges to earn rewards.

There’s a lot to do in Solo Leveling: Arise, and it’ll take quite a while to get the resources you need to properly build Sung Jinwoo and his fellow hunters. Luckily, you can use Solo Leveling: Arise codes to grab a few extra resources.

Developers Netmarble typically posts these codes on the game’s socials, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Solo Leveling: Arise code right here so you can get back to fighting (or drawing for new characters!) as soon as possible.

All working Solo Leveling: Arise codes

WORLD1STLEVELUP : 300 Essence Stones

: 300 Essence Stones THXSLVARISETHX: 200,000 Gold

All expired Solo Leveling: Arise codes

STAYSHARP

THXSLVARISE

SOLOLEVELINGSKR

HUNTERPASS1ST

How do I redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise? The process is a bit different depending if you’re playing on iOS or Android or PC.

Here’s how to redeem codes if you’re on Android or PC:

Launch Solo Leveling: Arise. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. From the game’s lobby, hit the four square icon in the top right corner of your screen. Click the settings icon button in the bottom right corner of your screen. In the menu that pops up, hit “Account.” Click “Redeem Code.” Enter your code in the field and confirm. Claim your rewards from the mail tab next to the four square icon in the lobby.

iOS players have to head to a dedicated website to redeem Solo Leveling Arise codes. | Image credit: VG247/Netmarble

And here’s how to redeem codes on iOS:

Launch Solo Leveling: Arise. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. From the game’s lobby, hit the four square icon in the top right corner of your screen. Click the settings icon button in the bottom right corner of your screen. In the menu that pops up, hit “Account” and take note of your member code (the string of numbers under the text that says “Account Details.” Head to the Solo Leveling: Arise codes page and enter your member code and code and hit “Use.” Claim your rewards from the mail tab next to the four square icon in the lobby.

