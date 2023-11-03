My Time at Sandrock recently left Early Access, and with its launch, it added a new feature for players; the ability to have children. If you’re keen on the idea of having a partner and children running around while you rebuild Sandrock, then you’ll no doubt be wondering how you can grow your family.

And, well, having children is simple enough, but it does require a lot of prior steps. Much like in real life! That said, if you think you’re finally ready to become a parent and have your own tot crawling around Sandrock, here’s how to have a baby in My Time at Sandrock.

How to have a baby in My Time at Sandrock

First things first, if you want to have a baby in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll need to have a spouse who lives with you. Your relationship will also need to be of a high level. In our testing, we had the ‘Devotion’ level with our spouse.

If you’re yet to do that, take a look at our romance guide and our page on how to get married.

Once you’ve found a lover who will take your hand in marriage and move in with you, you’ll then need to make sure that your home is fit for a child. This means making sure that you have a crib and a single bed in the property, because where else will your newborn sleep?

Buy the Baby's Crib and Bed recipes from the Commerce Guild Store. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

You can purchase recipes for both items from the Commerce Guild Store, and then craft them at your worktable. Place them in your home before committing to have a baby!

You'll be able to ask your spouse about children using the pacifier icon when it appears. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you’re married and your home is ready, you can then talk to your spouse. A pacifier option should appear in which you can ask to have a baby with them. Depending on your relationship, you will then either adopt a child, or experience pregnancy for two weeks in-game.

If you’re adopting, you will then need to go to the desk in Sandrock’s Temple and complete the adoption papers. You’ll receive a letter in the mail the following day explaining that the adoption process takes two weeks in-game.

After a week or two in-game, your baby will begin crawling around the workshop. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Following those in-game weeks of waiting for adoption or pregnancy, your baby will arrive and will spend time in their crib before they eventually reach the toddler stage and begin crawling all over the place.

