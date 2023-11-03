My Time at Sandrock Spinel locations and uses

Spinel is an important resource used in crafting some key station upgrades and even a couple of powerful weapons. Spinel is a pretty common material compared to aluminum scrap and something like rutabaga. You'll need some upgraded quarrying tools before you can get your hands on it, though.

My Time at Sandrock Spinel locations

While the likes of Limestone and Granite show up across Sandrock and its environs, Spinel only shows up in the Valley of Whispers. It shows up in two main areas early in the game. One is the junkyard where you can find aluminum scrap at the valley’s northern end.

The other is at the valley’s far southern end, around the Mole Cave.

You need an iron pickhammer or something stronger to quarry Spinel.

What is Spinel for in My Time at Sandrock?

Spinel shows up in several blueprint recipes. One of the most important ones is the Magnesium-Chromium Furnace Core, which you need for the Advanced Cooking Station and the Industrial Furnace. Both of those stations let you refine and process more ingredients into higher-level items.

Spinel also shows up in the crafting requirements for Alloy Daggers and Gemstone Daggers, both of which are pretty solid mid-level weapons.

X, the Fennec Fox, and Venti adore Spinel, and Banjo, Macchiato, and Captain love it as well. Everyone except Logan, Haru, Andy, Wei, and Nemo loves Spinel, albeit to a lesser extent, and even those who don’t love it will take it happily as a neutral gift.

If you need a bit of extra cash, you can sell Spinel for 24 Gol each – not a terrible way of getting some extra money.

If you're after more scraps and resources for your crafting needs, check out our handy guides for where to find iron ore, how to get tin ore, and the best way to get marble for more advanced building projects.