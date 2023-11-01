In My Time at Sandrock, you’ll spend much of your time mining for resources and gathering them. Amidst all this, you’ll also be helping out the townsfolk in an attempt to rebuild Sandrock back to its former glory, while decorating and expanding your own workshop. It’s a lot of work for one builder to be cracking on with, really.

One resource that you’ll need in abundance is tin ore, which is used to craft bronze bars; an item you’ll need plenty of if you’re building new machines. It can initially be a little tricky to find if you’re unsure of where to look for it, so here’s how to get tin ore in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get tin ore in My Time at Sandrock

Fortunately for you, tin ore can be acquired relatively early on in My Time at Sandrock. After you fix up the elevator that takes you down to Eufaula Salvage Ruins, you’ll be able to mine for tin ore from Level 3 of the ruins onwards.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

It’s not as abundant as copper ore is, but you’ll still get plenty of it as you continue progressing deeper through the mines.

If you're in a hurry or don't feel like mining, you can purchase the ore from Eufaula Salvage Shop. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

On the other hand, if you don’t fancy mining (which you should, as it’s a great way to earn EXP), you can purchase tin ore from the Eufaula Salvage Shop.

What is tin ore used for in My Time at Sandrock

Tin ore is primarily combined with copper ore to craft Bronze Bars at a Furnace in My Time at Sandrock.

Bronze Bars are then used in an abundance of recipes. You’ll need them for the Bronze Pickaxe and Bronze Axe upgrades, and for items used when building machines, such as Bronze Frames, Bronze Blades, and Valves.

It’s also used in plenty of Assembly Station projects, with one of the most notable being the Grinder, which you’ll need for making other items important for building and crafting.

You can also skip mining for tin ore altogether and buy Bronze Bars directly from Hammertime, but this is arguably not the best way to be spending your hard-earned Gols.

