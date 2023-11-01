As you get used to life as a builder in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll find that you spend much of your time gathering resources, crafting machines, and completing the demands of other townsfolk. It’s hard work, and sooner or later, you’ll find that tasks become harder and higher in level.

This is where earning EXP comes in across Sandrock. You’ll level up over time as you complete various tasks and discover new materials, but this will quickly slow down, and reaching Level 50 and completing the story can be quite the feat. If you’re hoping to level up fast, here are some tips on how to earn EXP quickly in My Time at Sandrock.

How to earn EXP quickly in My Time at Sandrock

As you level up in My Time at Sandrock, all of your player stats will increase. These stats determine whether or not you’ll be able to take on a tough fight with an enemy, how long you can farm for before you’re tired, how often you’ll come across rare resources, and more.

Ultimately, the higher level you are, the more powerful your character is, making them capable of even more builder activities like mining and hunting monsters. On top of that, almost every activity you complete across Sandrock will dish out some EXP, but there are some activities which will provide more EXP (and more fun) than others. So, here are some tips for increasing your EXP quickly.

You can never do enough mining in My Time at Sandrock. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Mining

One of the best ways to earn EXP is by mining in Sandrock’s ruins. This doesn’t mean going down, mining all the ore you can find across each level, and leaving for the day. This means mining everything, including every ounce of dirt you can see, and there’s a lot of dirt in these ruins.

Mining will use up your stamina pretty quickly, but according to some users on the My Time At Sandrock subreddit, it looks as though relentlessly mining provides some of the best EXP gains per stamina point. Just remember to mine ore while you’re clearing the place of dirt, as you’ll need it sooner or later.

Remember to take some food down into the mines with you so you can replenish your stamina; more stamina means more mining, and that means more EXP each day!

Missions

Believe it or not, your main missions and side missions in My Time at Sandrock can bag you plenty of EXP, too. Of course, these often require a lot more work than mining does, but they’re worth completing if you haven’t already. Like Commissions (which we mention below), you can work on these inbetween mining so that you can earn as much EXP over a short in-game time period as possible.

All of your current missions can be found in the ‘Missions’ tab in your inventory. Don’t neglect them!

Commissions are great for earning Gols as well as EXP. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Commissions

When mining becomes tiring, don’t fret, as there are still plenty of other ways to efficiently earn EXP in My Time at Sandrock. Once such task that you can actually do in between mining is Commissions, which are picked up from the Commissions board in the Commerce Guild Store.

These are small missions that’ll task you with delivering an item or material to one of Sandrock’s townsfolk; they’ll net you some EXP, Gols, and sometimes other treats every time. The only issue with Commissions is that you can only do one at a time, and one per day to start off with. That said, if you’d rather take on endless Commissions instead of endless mining, there is a mod that removes the limit on Commissions.

Defeat monsters

You’ll have noticed that Sandrock and the surrounding areas have some peculiar monsters lurking, such as Boxing Jacks and Rockyenaroll. Some are friendly, others are less than happy to see you, but all of them can be killed for EXP.

While mining is proven to be far better for gaining EXP than killing monsters is - who will use your health, as well as your stamina - it’s fun, and will net you some additional resources in the process.

For more help with My Time at Sandrock, take a look at our tips for earning more Gols, and if you're tiring of the grind, also have a look at the best mods to use while exploring Sandrock.