My Time at Sandrock’s best mods, and how to use them

My Time at Sandrock is a charming simulation game that sees you playing the role of builder, farmer, and general do-gooder across the town of Sandrock. As you help the community thrive, the town will flourish, but this does require quite the grind.

With My Time at Sandrock finally leaving early access, you might be wondering what mods you can use to shape your experience, and reduce that grind. Fortunately, there’s a whole host of mods to make use of, with some giving you infinite stamina, ridding you of the need to sleep, or helping your relationships with townsfolk progress faster. That’s just to name a few!

Without further ado, here are some of the best mods and how to use them in My Time at Sandrock.

My Time at Sandrock's best mods

Downloading and installing mods for My Time at Sandrock is done at your own risk, so make sure to create a back-up of your save file in case anything goes wrong and you do not want to lose your progress.

With that out of the way, here are some of My Time at Sandrock’s best mods.

Unlimited Orders

In My Time at Sandrock, you are typically only allowed to fulfill one order at a time from the Commerce Guild missions board. Installing the Unlimited Orders mod by aedenthorn will let you take on as many orders as you like at any given time, so you can earn a hefty amount of Gols and resources as a result.

Gifts

A big part of My Time at Sandrock is forming relationships with the other townsfolk. That said, working out everything that these characters like and dislike as gifts can be quite the task, but the Gifts mod from OGMods0 does away with that.

The Gifts mod will reveal the birthdays of all characters and their preferred gift. It’ll also change item descriptions to display how much you’ll gain when gifting the item, so you can judge whether it's a gift worth giving or not.

Regeneration

If you’ve spent plenty of time playing simulation games, you’ll know that both your health and stamina are rather low to begin with. Even then, stamina will often run out long before you’ve finished what you need to do, with only meals and sleep available to restore it.

The Regeneration mod from aedenthorn instead allows players to have their health and stamina gradually regenerate while playing. Players can also adjust how quickly or slowly it regenerates, too. This isn’t a must-have mod if you’re always lining your pockets with good, stamina-regenerating meals, but it can come in handy.

No Sleep

You’ve been deep in the mines all day, and you’re being told that it’s almost time for bed. Midnight is approaching, and if you don’t make it to bed by 3AM, you’ll wake up looking like death warmed up the following day. We’ve all been there in My Time at Sandrock, and the No Sleep mod from aedenthorn is made for the in-game night owls among us.

The No Sleep mod will allow your character to stay awake for as long as they want. They’ll be able to keep mining or building beyond the 3AM cut-off, and at 7AM, they’ll have their stamina and energy rejuvenated as if they’d just been to bed. This mod also removes those late-night reminders that you should go to bed, because you’re Sandrock’s best builder, and you don’t need a bedtime.

Free Love

If you’ve spent any time romancing the characters in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll know that characters get jealous if you try to romance more than one of them at a time. The aim of the Free Love mod from aedenthorn is to remove the jealousy mechanic completely, so that you can romance everyone at once, if you fancy.

Unlocked Doors

All of the shops around Sandrock have their own opening and closing hours. The Unlocked Doors mod from aedenthorn makes it so that your player character can enter any building or room at any time whatsoever. This is pretty much a must-have for anyone also hoping to take advantage of the No Sleep mod.

You’ll be able to enter stores and other buildings after closing time, and you can even enter the private rooms of townsfolk without having to improve your relationship with one another first.

Map Teleport

Don’t fancy running from A to B in My Time at Sandrock? Can’t be bothered to rent and roam around on a horse? Well, the Map Teleport mod from aedenthorn makes teleportation to anywhere on the map possible.

Once the mod is installed, all you need to do is press left-click and left-shift at the same time on an area of the map you want to travel to. I wish they had a mod like this for real-life.

Max Stacks

The Max Stacks mod from aedenthorn is simple, but one that’ll save you some storage space (and confusion) over time. The mod makes it so that stacks of items or resources will all cap at 999, so you needn’t have chests full of materials.

I mean, you’ll have chests full of materials anyway, but now you can fit even more materials in them!

Production Speed

Are your machines just not fast enough in My Time at Sandrock? Are you in need of those Bricks and Rubber Tubes as soon as possible? The Production Speed mod by aedenthorn adds a production speed multiplier to your machines.

By default, the mod will double the speed of your machines, so resources will appear in half the usual time. This will also increase how quickly your fuel is consumed, though!

Movement Speed

If you’re not a fan of teleporting and simply want to get to places faster, the Movement Speed mod from aedenthorn does just that. It increases the walking and sprinting speeds by double their usual speed, so you can cut about Sandrock in a flash.

Game Speed

Last, but not least, is the Game Speed mod for My Time at Sandrock, which is also by aedenthorn. While you can adjust your game speed in the settings of the game by default, this is limited to speeds of 0.5x and 2x.

The Game Speed mod changes the minimum and maximum values in the settings for adjusting game speed. This means you’ll be able to open up your settings and slow your in-game days down to 0.01x, or speed things up to 10x if you fancy your time to fly right by.

How to use mods in My Time at Sandrock

To install mods in My Time at Sandrock and get them working, there are a couple of things you need to do first, and most modders will tell you as much in the descriptions for their mods.

First things first, you should install the BepInEx Unity Installer tool (which can be downloaded from NexusMods directly).

Up next, you’ll want to open up the game folder for My Time at Sandrock. To do this, go to your File Explorer, select the drive you have My Time at Sandrock installed on, and click through the following: Program Files (x86) > Steam > steamapps > common > My Time at Sandrock.

You can also left-click the game on Steam, select ‘Manage’ and then ‘Browse Local Files’ to bring up the game folder.

There will be the ‘UnityPlayer.dll’ file in this folder. You then want to copy and paste the BepInEx Unity Installer tool into the folder. With that done, then run the BepInExUnityInstaller.exe file.

This is all you need to do to actually get mods working in My Time at Sandrock, but now, you need to install some mods! After installing the BepInEx Unity Installer tool, a new folder will appear in your game’s files: BepInEx.

Open this folder up, and then open the ‘plugins’ folder. All you need to do is drag any downloaded (and extracted!) mod files from your downloads and into this folder. Once you’re done, launch your game and your mods should be present and working.

That said, mods can be temperamental and some may not work following updates to the game, and so forth. So, you’ll want to keep an eye out on the mods pages of any of your favorite mods in case things change.