In My Time at Sandrock, you’ll spend a lot of time gathering resources and building machines to help make your workshop the best there is, and to help rebuild Sandrock. Outside of that, there is room for your character to make a life for themselves by having a family or even pets.

Pets in Sandrock are adorable and useful, with them capable of being dispatched on missions to collect resources for you each day. So, they’re well worth getting! For those who want a furry friend to accompany them, here’s how to have pets in My Time at Sandrock.

How to have pets in My Time at Sandrock

If you fancy getting yourself a pet to help out around (and keep you company) in Sandrock, you’ll want to start off by befriending the pets you see around the town, as (most of) these are who you’ll be able to adopt.

You’ll run into a couple of cute animals, including Nemo the dog and Banjo the cat, who are all more than happy to receive your affections. That said, before you can actually take the plunge and adopt a pet to live in your workshop, you’ll need to complete the ‘How to Tune Your Banjo’ side mission.

This side mission will walk you through how to adopt pets, and will provide you with the last few things you need before you can take a pet home with you; the Pet Whistle, and the Animal House recipe.

With those in hand, you’ll next want to get to work building an Animal House using two Basic Leather and two Hardwood Planks. Place it somewhere around your workshop, and now all you need to do is decide which animal across Sandrock you’d like to be your pet.

You’ll need to increase your friendship with the animal until it is ‘Buddy’ level, which you can do by interacting with them everyday and giving them gifts. After that point, you’ll unlock the option to finally adopt them when interacting with them.

Pets can then be dispatched on missions to gather resources each day, being the loyal beings that they are. The resources that they go and gather will depend on the type of dispatch mission you have chosen for them.

How to get rid of a pet in My Time at Sandrock

If, for some reason, you decide you no longer want one of your pets in My Time at Sandrock, you can choose to abandon them.

To do this, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Mysterious Man who comes to Sandrock on the 20th and 21st of each season, and purchase a Goodbye Meatball from him. If you gift the item to your pet, they will take their leave. I don’t know why anyone would abandon their in-game pet so coldly, but you do you!

