My Time at Sandrock Agate location and uses

Finding Agate locations is one of the most important things you can do once you reach the mid-game or so. Agate is an essential part of upgrading some tools and most weapons so you get more out of them. Refined tools usually reward you with better or more interesting stats, so it’s worth the bother – and money – to collect Agate and use it in refinements.

My Time at Sandrock Agate locations

Agate only shows up in the Bend area, which you can’t access until finishing the Bridge Too Far mission a little less than halfway through the game. Agate isn’t like other minerals. You don’t need a pickhammer or any upgrades to collect it. Like with plants and vegetables, you can just reach down and harvest it by hand.

Each Agate outcrop yields at least two pieces of the stone, so you can get a fair bit of it in one run through the Bend.

Look in these areas.

There’s also a small chance that you’ll get Agate when you run Granite through the Ore Refinery machine. Granite is much more common than Agate, so make sure to mine it whenever you see it and toss it in one of your refineries.

What is Agate for in My time at Sandrock?

You need Agate to refine several tools and weapons.

Chromium Pickhammer

Aluminum Pickhammer

Chromium Axe

Aluminum Axe

Alloy Sword and Shield

Essential Sword and Shield

Titanium Sword and Shield

Alloy Daggers

Gemstone Daggers

Titanium Daggers

Alloy Spear

Essential Spear

Titanium Spear

Alloy Heavy Sword

Essential Heavy Sword

Titanium Heavy Sword

Power Drill

It also shows up in a small handful of additional blueprints, such as the vacuum.

