My Time at Sandrock aluminum scraps locations

Getting aluminum scrap in takes a bit of extra effort early in the game. While the location is on the edge of a dangerous valley, you can actually reach the aluminum scrap deposits almost as soon as you start the game. You just can’t harvest them.

My Time at Sandrock aluminum scraps

My Time at Sandrock aluminum scraps location

You’ll find aluminum scraps in an abandoned scrapyard in the Valley of Whispers. The Sandrock wiki says you have to complete the “Clear the Air” quest before you can access the valley, and while that’s technically true, the scrapyard is outside of the smog-filled area. You can enter it safely, without protective gear and before finishing that quest.

The area you want is here, just under the railroad bridge headed north out of the town, and the scraps look like old pots and cans.

This is the only spot we found aluminum scrap in. None of the other junkyards or scrap heaps yielded aluminum, and it doesn't seem like you can buy it from any of the shops either.

You’ll need a bronze or iron pickhammer to harvest the scraps, though, which means you won’t be digging into the junkyard for a good few hours after arriving in town.

Check back after a few in-game days, and you should find some new scrap piles to dig around in.

What is aluminum scrap for in My Time at Sandrock?

Aluminum scraps exist for you to recycle them. The can yield:

Dregs

Magnesium Aluminum Alloy

Aluminum Alloy Plate

You can also give them to Wei, Unsuur, or Rocky if you’re short on gifts and need something that won’t make them hate you. It's just a neutral gift for them, but it's also better than nothing.

The alloy and alloy plates are necessary for crafting some advanced workstations, so plan on scavenging for plenty of scraps over several days.

If you're after more scraps and resources for your crafting needs, check out our handy guides for where to find iron ore, how to get tin ore, and the best way to get marble for more advanced building projects.