My Time at Sandrock is a farming life simulator that doesn’t see you doing too much farming. In fact, much of your time in Sandrock will be spent mining, building new machines, and probably romancing the townsfolk. To get by and progress, you’ll need plenty of resources in abundance.

One such resource that you’ll be on the hunt for is iron ore. There are a few ways you can go about acquiring it, but you won’t have much luck finding it before having unlocked iron technology. If you’re in need of some help tracking the material down, here’s some help with how to get iron ore in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get iron ore in My Time at Sandrock

There are a couple of ways in which you can get your hands on iron ore in My Time at Sandrock, but they will require you to have progressed with the game’s main story missions by a significant amount.

Here's where you'll find Gecko Station Abandoned Ruins. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

First of all, players can mine for iron ore at the Gecko Station Abandoned Ruins once they have been unlocked. This requires some story progression. It doesn’t appear as its own node like tin ore, however. You’ll instead acquire it via mining dirt and Pyrite nodes.

You can mine iron ore by mining dirt and Pyrite nodes, as you can see on the left of this screenshot. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

On the other hand, iron ore can also be bought for 16 Gols a piece from the Eufaula Salvage Store. However, this also won’t be available to begin with and if it’s not in your store, you’ll still need to progress with the story some more.

If you don't fancy mining, you can purchase iron ore from the Eufaula Salvage Shop. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

If you happen to have an Ore Refinery machine at your workshop, you can actually refine other materials into iron ore, too. You’ll need 6x quartz, 4x dregs, and 1x rosestone to create 10x iron ore.

What is iron ore used for in My Time at Sandrock

Iron ore is used to craft other resources that can be used in building and more advanced crafting. It’s the main component of Steel Bars, Manganese Steel Bars, and Chromium Steel Bars, all of which can be used to build new machines, weapons, and tools that you’ll need.

Using a Civil Furnace, iron ore can be combined with graphite and dinas to create Steel Bars. When combined with manganese ore, you’ll get Manganese Steel Bars, and when combined with chromium ore, you’ll receive Chromium Bars.

