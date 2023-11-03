As you get to work restoring the town to its former glory in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll find yourself completing plenty of errands for and ultimately befriending the locals. There might even be a local that catches your eye, and if that’s the case, you can romance them.

Fang is one of multiple eligible bachelors in My Time at Sandrock, often followed by his pet raven, X. He’s a doctor of very few words, but he can warm up to you if you continue improving your relationship with him. So, on that note, here’s how to romance Fang in My Time at Sandrock.

How to romance Fang in My Time at Sandrock

To start a relationship with Fang in My Time at Sandrock, you must first complete the ‘Taste of Your Own Medicine’ quest.

This is a quest you’ll receive early in the game, and it will require you to pay a visit to The Clinic on either Wednesday or Friday to try one of Fang’s experimental medicines.

After this point, you’ll be able to talk to Fang and gift him items to increase your relationship level. Once he is your BFF, you can technically gift him the Heart Knot and ask him to be your boyfriend, but he will reject you if you haven’t continued completing his side missions and friendship missions.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

If you keep completing his associated missions and then gift him the Heart Knot, he will eventually oblige and enter a relationship with you. You’ll then need to keep increasing his relationship level and make sure your Workshop has enough room to house a spouse.

Once he’s your Lover, you’ll then be able to propose to him. To do this, you’ll need to buy an Engagement Ring from the Mysterious Man, who visits Sandrock on the 20th and 21st of each season.

If he accepts, he will move into your home and you’ll both be married. You can request to have a wedding ceremony by visiting the Temple and paying 3000 Gols for one.

What gifts does Fang like in My Time at Sandrock?

The quickest way to improve relationships with anyone in My Time at Sandrock is by talking to them everyday, going on friendship dates or dates, and giving them gifts that they love. Each character, including Fang, will have specific gifts that can net you plenty of relationship points with them.

Some of Fang’s favourite gifts are as follows:

Anti-cold Medicine

Sandacuda King

Sand Snake King

Horned Adder King

You can also gift him relatively common items such as Gold, Diamond, Opal and other valuable gems for some relationship points. He’ll also happily accept other large fish, and of course, with X as his loyal aide, a Bird Swing isn’t a bad gift, either.

You can also gift him relatively common items such as Gold, Diamond, Opal and other valuable gems for some relationship points. He'll also happily accept other large fish, and of course, with X as his loyal aide, a Bird Swing isn't a bad gift, either.