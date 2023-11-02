How to get a horse in My Time at Sandrock

How to get a horse in is a two-part process. You can get a temporary horse shortly after arriving in Sandrock, but if you want a horsey friend to call your own, you’ll need to wait a little while. Like in most farm-sims, having a horse makes life significantly more convenient whether they’re yours or rented, since they get you around faster.

Plus they’re just cute.

My Time at Sandrock horses

How to get your first horse in My Time at Sandrock

The earliest you can get a horse is after finishing the Farewell Party quest, which is a main mission that unlocks immediately after rebuilding the stage in The Show Must Go On. Once Farewell Party is under your belt, Elsie from the Wandering Y Ranch sends you a letter. Speak with her, and finish the Learning to Ride lessons.

After that, you can rent a horse any time from Cooper's Mount Shop, which opens next to the Y Ranch after you finish Elsie's lessons. The downsides are that it costs money – albeit a price that’s less than buying your own – and the horse returns to the shop every day at sundown.

How to get your own horse in My Time at Sandrock

You can eventually get your own horse, but it takes time and a big construction project. You’ll need to build a stable at your Workshop via the Construction Junction store and have enough room for the building on your lot. It takes up a 12x9 space.

After that, you can buy a horse or horse-adjacent animal - a Yakmel, for example, or a camel - from the mount shop and the available mounts change each week. You can also keep renting a horse instead, and the horse will return to your stable at night instead of the ranch.

My Time at Sandrock horse stats and loyalty explained

Horses have speed and stamina stats that change depending on their ratings and determine how fast a horse can go and for how long. An ordinary horse has decent stamina and average speed, for example, while a rare horse has nearly double the max speed stat and stamina.

You can increase your horse’s loyalty by feeding them foods they like and riding them regularly. At loyalty milestones – beginning with 15 – your horse will gain a random buff to one of their stats.

If you're after scraps and resources to build more than just a stable, check out our handy guides for where to find iron ore, how to get tin ore and aluminum scraps, and the best way to get marble for more advanced building projects.