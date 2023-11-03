My Time at Sandrock rutabaga locations and uses

Finding rutabaga locations is a bit trickier than tracking down the farm-sim’s other crops and resources. The rare veggie only grows in two places that we’ve found so far, and the environment gives you no indication where to look. You’ll need rutabaga for one of Sandrock’s later quests, but the dish you cook up from it also goes over pretty well with a few of your friends and neighors.

My Time at Sandrock rutabaga locations

We’ve found two broad rutabaga locations so far. One is south of the Valley of Whispers and west of Mole Cave in this area.

One is growing near a few scraggly bushes, and the other is tucked away near a rocky ledge. Some players said they found rutabaga near the fishing spot northwest of Mole Cave, but I only ran across Spinel and some other minerals.

The second spot is in the waste area west of The Bend bridge, around here.

I also found one closer to the tunnel leading away from the region.

What is rutabaga for in My Time at Sandrock?

Rutabaga is a bit useless on its own. You can sell it for a measly amount of Gol or give it to Elsie, who is a particular fan of the root veggie. Everyone except Cooper also accepts it as a neutral gift, though it doesn’t add much to their friendship.

The main reason you need rutabaga is to cook Roast Rutabaga, which you need for The Goat main mission over halfway through the game. Cooking Roast Rutabaga requires the Wok utensil and:

1 rutabaga

1 sea salt

1 chili

1 alfalfa

The dish restores 20 stamina and sells for slightly more than the raw vegetable. Elsie also loves it, and like with regular rutabaga, you can give it to everyone else except Cooper for a small friendship boost. In short, it’s not really worth going out of your way to gather rutabaga or roast it after you finish The Goat quest. Feel free to ignore this crop.

If you're looking to get married in Sandrock, make sure you've got a better selection of gifts on hands for the romance candidates or you won't be hearing wedding bells for a long time.