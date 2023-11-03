My Time at Sandrock has you doing a lot of work; mining, building, keeping the town’s community spirit high. In the middle of all that, you’ll even wind up doing some cleaning. Whether it's your own workshop or the litter occasionally strewn across Sandrock, someone has to keep on top of it!

The town of Sandrock is particularly dusty given the climate, and sandstorms can cause a real mess of your workshop. That said, the Feather Duster is an early-game item that you can use to clean sand that’s clogging up your machines, and you’ll need it. So, here’s how to make a Feather Duster in My Time at Sandrock.

How to make a feather duster in My Time at Sandrock

To make a feather duster in My Time at Sandrock, you first need to buy the feather duster recipe, then combine wooden sticks, feathers and thin thread to create the item.

Throughout My Time at Sandrock, you’ll regularly experience sand build-up on your machines. When a sandstorm hits the town - which is often - you’ll have even more cleaning to do.

In fact, one of the earliest quests in My Time at Sandrock will request that you get yourself a Feather Duster and help clean up the town’s Temple.

Now, the Feather Duster will not be immediately available to craft. You’ll have to pay a visit to the Commerce Guild and use the shop there. Here, there’s a lot of recipes available to purchase with most of them being items you will eventually need. Right now, however, we only need to buy the Feather Duster recipe.

The Feather Duster will be available to craft at your worktable once you get the recipe from the Commerce Guild Store. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you have the recipe, you can then return to your workshop and interact with the worktable. The recipe for the Feather Duster will be here, and provided you have the resources, you’ll be able to immediately craft one.

The materials you need for one Feather Duster are as follows:

2x Wooden Stick - Can get from recycled Wood Scrap, or craft using wood.

- Can get from recycled Wood Scrap, or craft using wood. 5x Feather - Can get by killing Rocket Roosters around Eufaula Salvage.

- Can get by killing Rocket Roosters around Eufaula Salvage. 2x Thin Thread - Can craft at a worktable using Plant Fiber, which you’ll get by gathering plants.

Use the Feather Duster on any sand collecting around your machines. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

With the Feather Duster crafted, you can then approach any machine that is slowly building up sand and dust it all off. Your machines will then start functioning as normal again, and you’ll be able to go ahead and clean up the Temple once you get to it!

