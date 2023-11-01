In My Time at Sandrock, there are a lot of materials and resources you’ll be spendings lots of time searching for, gathering, and ultimately crafting into other, more useful items or resources. One example of these is Coarse Leather, which can be a little tricky to come by when you’re not sure where to acquire it.

Coarse Leather is also necessary to create Tanned Leather, which can be used to create weapons and clothing that’ll make your time scouring Sandrock that little bit easier or more efficient. So, if you need a helping hand tracking down this material, here’s where to find Coarse Leather in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get Coarse Leather in My Time at Sandrock

Coarse Leather in My Time at Sandrock can be found as a drop from creatures such as Boxing Jacks and Pensky. Both creatures can be found near the Gecko Station, with Boxing Jacks being impossible to miss, considering they’re large, boxing kangaroos.

You'll find Boxing Jacks near Gecko Station, with Pensky's being slightly further north of the area. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

You’ll normally find three or four Boxing Jacks around the area, but they’ll be spread out. Each one will typically drop between two and four pieces of Coarse Leather once you defeat them. You can also earn Machine Upgrade Kits, Rubber, and Twine from them! Considering that they’re hostile creatures, we recommend farming Boxing Jacks over Pensky where possible.

Boxing Jacks look a little threatening, but they aren't too much trouble. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

That said, Pensky are more common than Boxing Jacks, and can also be found in the same area if you head a little further north. They can be killed easily, but who wants to hurt a penguin-husky?

If you do, you’ll find that this non-hostile creature drops only one piece of Coarse Leather at a time, as well as Fine Hair. They also have a chance of dropping pieces of Marble, so they’re great to farm if you’re wanting Marble, too. That said, if you only want Coarse Leather in abundance, Boxing Jacks are your best bet..

