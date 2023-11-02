How to get married and divorced in My Time at Sandrock

In My Time at Sandrock, you restore a dry, desert town to its former glory for the most part, but it doesn’t have to be all about working. As you spend time getting to know the townsfolk and completing errands for them, you might find yourself romancing a few of them.

Beyond that, you might even decide you want to get married to one of Sandrock’s many bachelors and bachelorettes and have them move into your workshop with you. If that’s you, and you’re ready to tie the knot, here’s how to get married in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get married in My Time at Sandrock

Once you’re in a relationship with the character of your choice in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll want to continue increasing your relationship with them. After spending plenty of time with them and ensuring your workshop is big enough to home a spouse (a Level 5 workshop, to be exact), you’ll be able to propose using an Engagement Ring.

When it comes to marriage, you can also only pick one character to be your spouse. There is a Free Love mod that removes all of this, though, letting you romance as many characters as you like without consequence.

How to get the Engagement Ring in My Time at Sandrock

In My Time at Sandrock, a Mysterious Man will visit the town during the 20th and 21st of each season. When he visits, you’ll need to explore Sandrock and find him.

He’s fortunately easily identifiable with his painted mask, and he’s a little like Beedle from the Zelda series. He’ll also appear on the map as a small blue sack icon.

The Mysterious Man has all sorts of interesting stuff. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

He sells all sorts of rare items that’ll no doubt take your fancy, including the Engagement Ring, which costs a hefty amount of Gols regardless of the daily market price.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you’ve purchased it, you can go ahead and propose! Good luck.

How to divorce someone in My Time at Sandrock

If marriage hasn’t worked out for you in My Time at Sandrock, you can choose to divorce your spouse.

To do this, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Mysterious Man again, and this time, purchase the Broken Mirror item. It’s approximately 20,000 Gols depending on the market price that day, so divorcing someone isn’t cheap.

Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Once you purchase the Broken Mirror, gift it to your spouse to initiate divorce. Your relationship will end, and you’ll be able to go about romancing and marrying someone else, or staying alone!

For more on My Time at Sandrock, take a look at how to get your hands on more EXP and more Gols so you can keep improving your workshop. Also, here’s some of the best mods for the game, if those take your fancy.