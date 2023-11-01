In My Time at Sandrock, you’ll have lots of machines for recycling and creating resources. A lot of work, however, will be done via your Worktable, which you’ll need to upgrade if you want to build bigger and better resources and machines. That said, upgrading your Worktable into an Intermediate Worktable isn’t the most straight-forward of feats, and you’ll need plenty of materials.

It isn’t explained all that well, nor are you told when to do it, but you’ll want to do this as soon as you can in My Time at Sandrock. If you need a nudge in the right direction, here’s how to upgrade the Worktable into an Intermediate Worktable in My Time at Sandrock.

How to upgrade the Worktable in My Time at Sandrock

To upgrade your Worktable in My Time at Sandrock, you’ll want to interact with it and select the ‘Upgrade’ button. This is in the top-left corner, beside the button for crafting recipes.

Here's where you can upgrade your Worktable. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

When you select this, you’ll see all the materials needed to upgrade the Worktable on the right-hand side of the screen. You’ll need all of these materials in your possession - either in your inventory or store in your home - to be able to upgrade the Worktable into an Intermediate Worktable.

These materials and where you can find them are as follows:

5x Marble Slab - Collect Marble from The Quarry. Use the Furnace to turn it into Marble Brick, and then use the Processor to turn the Marble Brick into Marble Slab.

- Collect Marble from The Quarry. Use the Furnace to turn it into Marble Brick, and then use the Processor to turn the Marble Brick into Marble Slab. 10x Copper Wire - Turn your Copper Scrap into Copper Bars using a Furnace, then use the Copper Bars in a Grinder to produce Copper Wire.

- Turn your Copper Scrap into Copper Bars using a Furnace, then use the Copper Bars in a Grinder to produce Copper Wire. 10x Old Parts - Recycle Mechanical Scrap or go mining in the Eufaula Salvage Ruins.

- Recycle Mechanical Scrap or go mining in the Eufaula Salvage Ruins. 5x Hardwood Stick - Recycle Fine Wood Scrap or use Hard Wood in a Processor. You’ll need a bronze axe for this.

- Recycle Fine Wood Scrap or use Hard Wood in a Processor. You’ll need a bronze axe for this. 3x Machine Upgrade Kit - You’ll need to buy these from Hammer Time.

With the Worktable upgraded into an Intermediate Worktable, you’ll be able to build more items! These items will be necessary for building improved machines, such as the Ore Refinery or Refined Processor, and so forth.

How to upgrade machines in My Time at Sandrock

If you’re confused as to how to upgrade your other machines in My Time at Sandrock, pay a visit to the Research Center.

Here's where to find the Research Center. | Image credit: VG247/Pathea Games

Here, you’ll be able to use any Data Discs found while mining to research new machines. After a few days (depending on the machine being researched), Qi will post you a letter containing the blueprints you have researched, and you’ll then be able to build it using the Assembly Station.

You can also speed up how long it takes to research a machine by using more Data Discs to have the process sped-up.

For more on getting started in My Time at Sandrock, take a look at how to earn more EXP and level up, and how to line your pockets with more Gols.