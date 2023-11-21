In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, there are dozens of story missions to complete that’ll land you with XP, loot, and other resources to take into a match. One such mission during Act 2 of Zombies, Guardian Angel, will net you XP and an epic aether tool if you complete it.

That said, completing it is not the most simple of tasks, and will require a little patience. So, without further ado, here’s how to heal Operators as a part of the Guardian Angel mission in MW3 Zombies.

How to heal Operators in MW3 Zombies’ Guardian Angel

First things first, to heal fellow Operators in MW3 Zombies, you’ll need to equip the Healing Aura Field Upgrade in your loadout before matchmaking.

The Healing Aura Field Upgrade will unlock when you reach Level 19. Once equipped, you’ll be able to activate it while in close proximity to your squadmates to heal them during intense fights. You can see the upgrade in your lower-right corner, as well as whether or not it's currently in cooldown.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Healing 20 Operators using the upgrade can be quite difficult. You’ll typically load into a match as a squad of three and will need to repeatedly heal them, in addition to patching your own wounds, to complete the objective.

To complete the objective quicker, you’ll want to heal your squadmates as soon as you notice them losing health. In addition, you can find other squads and request that they join you, especially while at an exfil site. This way, you can heal more Operators at once, provided they’re in close enough proximity to you.

After using the Healing Aura Field Upgrade, it does have a cooldown period before you can use it again. In between heals, you want to be trying to bag as many kills as possible, so that the upgrade recharges and you can use it again. Rinse and repeat, and hopefully the Guardian Angel mission will be completed in no time.

For more on MW3 Zombies, take a look at how to find disciples, where to find Doghouses, and how to use crafting schematics to give you an edge in your next match.