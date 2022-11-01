MW2 season 1 release date: Battle pass, Warzone 2.0, and new content

MW2 season 1 is nearly here, and marks the first major update coming to the first popular shooter. As the best selling entry in the series it’s still missing a good number of features that we’re desperate for. With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 season 1, some of those will be coming to the game.

But when is MW2 season 1 coming out? We’ve got the answer below, as well as everything we know about what is coming alongside the seasonal launch so you can be best prepared when it goes live.

When is MW2 season 1 coming out?

Modern Warfare 2 season 1 is launching is November 16.

We currently don’t know exact times for its release, but once we do we’ll update this guide accordingly. Hopefully it won’t be too late at night — we’ve all got work tomorrow!

What is coming with MW2 season 1?

With the release of Modern Warfare 2 season 1, we’ll be getting the game’s first battle pass, which will cost 1,000 COD points. Although, if you’ve picked up the Vault edition, you should get it for free.

In terms of content updates, there’s not been any official word. However, CharlieIntel has claimed several substantial new features, including:

A new map - returning from a previous entry in the series!

- returning from a previous entry in the series! Two new weapons - available for free as part of the battle pass

- available for free as part of the battle pass New Spec Ops mission - a new cooperative mission added to the pre-existing selection.

- a new cooperative mission added to the pre-existing selection. DMZ - an Escape From Tarkov style game mode.

In addition, Season 1 is launching alongside Warzone 2.0, so there weill be plenty to do as soon as MW2 season 1 goes live!

