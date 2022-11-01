If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BIG UPDATE

MW2 season 1 release date: Battle pass, Warzone 2.0, and new content

With the launch of season 1, we are entering the world of live service.
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
modern-warfare-2-campaign-tf141-1

MW2 season 1 is nearly here, and marks the first major update coming to the first popular shooter. As the best selling entry in the series it’s still missing a good number of features that we’re desperate for. With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 season 1, some of those will be coming to the game.

But when is MW2 season 1 coming out? We’ve got the answer below, as well as everything we know about what is coming alongside the seasonal launch so you can be best prepared when it goes live.

Watch our chat about the Modern Warfare 2 campaign here!

When is MW2 season 1 coming out?

Modern Warfare 2 season 1 is launching is November 16.

We currently don’t know exact times for its release, but once we do we’ll update this guide accordingly. Hopefully it won’t be too late at night — we’ve all got work tomorrow!

What is coming with MW2 season 1?

With the release of Modern Warfare 2 season 1, we’ll be getting the game’s first battle pass, which will cost 1,000 COD points. Although, if you’ve picked up the Vault edition, you should get it for free.

In terms of content updates, there’s not been any official word. However, CharlieIntel has claimed several substantial new features, including:

  • A new map - returning from a previous entry in the series!
  • Two new weapons - available for free as part of the battle pass
  • New Spec Ops mission - a new cooperative mission added to the pre-existing selection.
  • DMZ - an Escape From Tarkov style game mode.

In addition, Season 1 is launching alongside Warzone 2.0, so there weill be plenty to do as soon as MW2 season 1 goes live!

That concludes our guide on when MW2 season 1 goes live! For more guides, check out our article on our best MW2 M4 loadout, as well as campaign safe codes here.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch