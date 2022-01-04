Sony announced that January will see six new games added to the streaming gaming service PlayStation Now, mixing big budget and indie releases that add up to a quality month overall.

The games are Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, Mortal Kombat 11, Super Time Force Ultra, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, and Kerbal Space Program. The games provide a nice spread for gamers to sink their teeth into.

This list covers the spectrum of releases we usually see in a microcosm. You have the big-budget spectacles in Final Fantasy 12 and Mortal Kombat 11 and the indie creativity of Super Time Force Ultra and Kerbal Space Program, not to mention Unturned and Fury Unleashed as potential hidden gems. Add to this the already overwhelming amount of games available for PlayStation Now and you’ve got a formidable cloud gaming service, though one that’s still very much reliant on the cloud in a world that doesn’t quite have the internet infrastructure to fully take advantage of its potential.

PlayStation is continuing to beef up its game offerings on its various services. PlayStation Plus subscribers just got a new selection of games as well, with Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5 joining the subscription service. It’s all a part of Sony’s plan to get more of its titles to more people. The company is off to a decent start with its latest console, as the PS5 has sold over 13 million units, though it remains incredibly difficult to find.

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, Mortal Kombat 11, Super Time Force Ultra, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, and Kerbal Space Program will be available on PlayStation Now on January 4.