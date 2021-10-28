The Sony quarterly earnings report for Q2 2021 has been made public, revealing, among other information, that the PS5 has now sold 13.4 million units since its release last November. In Q2 alone, the PS5 sold 3.3 million units, beating out the previous quarter and matching the number of sales made during the final quarter of 2020.

The PS5 has proven a hugely popular product since its release on November 20 of last year. The report has also revealed that there was a whopping 47.2 million PlayStation Plus subscribers during Q2, only 400,000 short of their peak since fall 2020. Alongside that figure, it was shown that an estimated 104 million people are active users of games on PlayStation consoles or the PlayStation Network.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Moving onto sales, the financial report shows that 160,635 million yen (roughly $1.4 billion) worth of hardware sales were recorded during the quarter, alongside 343,003 million yen (around $3.02 billion) of software sales. Of those software sales, only 28,145 million yen was from physical games, likely a result of the COVID pandemic’s effect on physical retailers. Of the remaining sales, 126,691 million yen came from digital game sales, while 188,167 million yen came from “add-on content” or DLC.

In terms of game sales, 76.4 million video games were bought for both the PS4 and PS5 in Q2 of 2021. Of that figure, only 7.6 million of them came from Sony first party titles, leaving the remaining 68.8 million sales coming from third party releases. Of these sales, 62% of game purchases were digital downloads, the lowest percentage since Q3 of 2020.

With all this newly released information, it looks as though the PS5 is performing well as it continues through 2021. It’s no secret that the PS5 has been a sorely desired product since its launch, with some still unable to buy a copy of the latest Sony console due to a combination of a scalping issue and stock shortages.