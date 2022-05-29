MultiVersus leak suggests Mortal Kombat's Scorpion and Ted Lasso might join roster

A new MultiVersus leak seems to suggest that characters like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, and even Ted Lasso from the titular show, could appear in the game.

As reported by VGC, a new leak has emerged providing details on upcoming characters for MultiVersus. The leak comes from the same person who initially leaked the game, lending some credence to this one, sharing the supposed upcoming roster of characters on Reddit.

Characters that have been previously datamined are included in the post, such as the Joker, Gizmo from Gremlins, Lebron James from sport, and both Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty. And there should also be characters like Godzilla and Scooby-Doo, none of which are particularly surprising.

But the leaker has also added to the list of characters they believe are coming to the game that haven't as of yet been datamined. Samurai Jack is included in the list, as well as all three Powerpuff Girls as one fighter. But interestingly, Scorpion from Mortal Kombat also seems to be featured, obviously a bit less PG than the other characters featured.

More interestingly though is that Ted Lasso, also the name of the show, also might appear as a playable character. This one's definitely a bit of a wild one, as Lasso is an ex-college football (that's American football) that was recruited to an English Premier League football team (that's actual football). Of course, Shaggy isn't known for his punching prowess, though being a cartoon character he at least fits in a touch better.

MultiVersus is looking pretty good at the moment too. Our very own Connor Makar was able to get some hands-on time with the alpha version of the game, noting things like how good the presentation is, and how surprisingly good the gameplay feels. Look out Smash Bros., apparently!