Deep Rock Galactic will be debuting on PlayStation Plus next month and gracing Sony’s consoles for the first time, and with it some exclusive features for PS5 players revolving around the DualSense controller’s functionality.

Already a success on PC and Xbox, the PS5 version will feature some niceties that only the DualSense controller can provide. The touchpad can be used to control the Terrain Scanner, and the built-in speaker will be used to have characters tell you orders as if you’re talking to them via radio. The game will also arrive on PS4, albeit minus the DualSense features.

The new crop of PlayStation Plus game will be available on January 4, and Deep Rock Galactic will be joined by Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5. Obviously to redeem these free games, you’ll need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription and download them in the given timeframe before they go away again. Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains, and Godfall: Challenger Edition, December’s games, will soon suffer this fate, so also grab those while you can.

Our review of Deep Rock Galactic found the game to be full of surprising depth and wonderful characterization, and it’s only gotten more fleshed out as the game’s been live from its Early Access roots. There’s never been a better time to jump in.

Deep Rock Galactic is now available for Xbox One and PC and will be available on PS4 and PS5 on January 4. PlayStation Plus members can grab the game for free all month.